Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike who is fond of stepping out to events with girls on a leash is the co-owner of Club Uno, formerly Q Club on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Stargist.com presents you with 10 facts about Pretty Mike that will intrigue you.

Read below:

1 Pretty Mike’s real name is Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu.

2 He is 30 years old.

3 He is from a family of 9 – 7 boys and 2 girls.

4 He spent most of his life in Houston, Texas.

5 Pretty Mike studied Computer Engineering.

6 Pretty Mike runs Club Uno formerly known as Q Club alongside his elder brother, Frank ‘Don-Nero’ Nwogu.

7 He is currently in a serious relationship and hopes to marry this year.

8 He is also into transportation of textile.

9 Pretty Mike goes almost everywhere with an umbrella.

10 He is a die-hard fan of crazy parties with lots of women.