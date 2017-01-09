Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike who is fond of stepping out to events with girls on a leash is the co-owner of Club Uno, formerly Q Club on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.
Read below:
1 Pretty Mike’s real name is Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu.
2 He is 30 years old.
3 He is from a family of 9 – 7 boys and 2 girls.
4 He spent most of his life in Houston, Texas.
5 Pretty Mike studied Computer Engineering.
6 Pretty Mike runs Club Uno formerly known as Q Club alongside his elder brother, Frank ‘Don-Nero’ Nwogu.
7 He is currently in a serious relationship and hopes to marry this year.
8 He is also into transportation of textile.
9 Pretty Mike goes almost everywhere with an umbrella.
10 He is a die-hard fan of crazy parties with lots of women.