Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday ordered the arrest and questioning of club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’, for putting a leash on two girls and parading them around like dogs.

Recall that Pretty Mike was over the weekend blasted for parading girls with a leash around.

Mike was invited to the Governor’s office but the governor didn’t see him personally. He directed his security team to question him. But because there’s no law against what Pretty Mike did, meaning he didn’t commit any crime, he was only cautioned and asked never to do it again.

Read Mike’s undertaken below..

“I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike of 21A Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys. I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me. I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.”his undertaking reads

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem who confirmed his arrest, said the state government frowns at all acts that are anti-social and will not hesitate to act when such is displayed.