Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, who also doubles as the chairman of presidential task force on soaring prices of foodstuffs, says that within the next two weeks, the prices of rice and other food stuffs would fall.

He disclosed this in an interview with Leadership.

“The federal government will intervene on the prices of rice and other commodities in the next two weeks. Details of the intervention would be spelt out for all Nigerians.

We are talking to farmers to ensure that the prices are drastically reduced. Government has also put in place different measures aimed at making farming encouraging. Although the high price is bad for non-farmers, it is good for the country because more and more people will rush to agriculture. At the end of it all, production will increase and prices will necessarily fall” he said