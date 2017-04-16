President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to stop his war against corruption without delay or it is going to kill his government.

The General Overseer of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, made the shocking revelation in an interview with the SUN.

The cleric warned that the war against corruption was posing a big challenge to the economy and should be discontinued forthwith.

Giving the warning, Ayodele, “I want to advise President Buhari to stand down on his fight against corruption and allow the demon to fight itself.

“Corruption, like I have forewarned, is already fighting the president back.

“The best thing for Buhari to do now is not to be distracted by the complicated work of fighting corruption but exert more energy on bettering the lot of Nigerians, improving the economy and providing jobs for our teeming unemployed youths.

“It will get to a time corruption itself would fight itself. God will ensure that happens very soon. If Buhari really wants to uproot corruption in this country, he would have to kill all our political leaders and government appointees and that is evidently mission impossible.

“So, the president should rather concentrate more on delivering on other aspects of his party’s manifesto geared towards improving the quality of life of average Nigerians, especially the masses who wholeheartedly keyed into his change promise and voted massively for him with high hopes.

“President Buhari should leave corruption to kill itself; otherwise the menace would perish his government.

Asked if this is a prophecy, the clergyman said,

“Yes, it is