The Spiritual head of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has disclosed during a chat with NAIJ.com that only an Igbo man can bring the country out of recession.

Primate Ayodele said the present day Nigeria is not being managed by the right set of people and unless they are removed and replaced with the appropriate solutions, there may never be light at the end of the tunnel.

He said: “the CBN governor, like I said before now, has to be removed because he is not the solution to Nigeria’s economic woes.

“All the members constituting the country’s economic team have to be removed if this administration wants to show us that they are serious about getting us out of recession.

“An Igbo man should head the economic team and recession will come to an end. Even the minister of Finance should be removed and those who understand what the economic situation is all about should be made to occupy the position.”

He explained further that the Nigerian government should do away with dollar and form an alliance with the Chinese “and let us see what will happen to our economy.”