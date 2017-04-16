Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been described as the father of corruption for introducing corruption into the church.

The Founder and General Overseer of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Private Elijah said this when he entertained questions from the Sun in his church headquarters at Oke-Afa Lagos State.

Recall that Obasanjo said that church leaders encourage corruption in Nigeria.

According to him, “It was Obasanjo himself who introduced corruption into the church when he invited eminent politicians and personalities into his church in Ogun State, to donate heavily to the church.

“So, he has no moral right to condemn men of God, saying they encourage corruption.

“The former president should just keep quiet on the issue of corruption, because he is corrupt and has corrupted the church.”