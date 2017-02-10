Primate Theophilus Olabayo of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s time is up.

The Cleric disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday night that “a man of destiny is going to take over in another dimension.”

“God told me that the president has done well but his time is up, Aso Rock is vacant, nobody is there. And God told me that he will raise up a man who loves Nigeria to take over,” said Mr. Olabayo.

“It’s not going to be business as usual, God is taking over this country, what happened in America is going to happen in Nigeria. New Nigeria will be born. Most of those people who stole our wealth, God told me that they will be exposed wherever they are.

“What God revealed to me is that enemies of this country, enemies that are always putting wrong people there to punish us… God said he has put a lion there, on the seat of the leader of this country, nobody is sitting there.

“And anybody that doesn’t love this country, that they want to go all out to fix people there, God will consume them.”

Mr. Olabayo’s prophecy comes one week after he called for a three-day national fasting and prayer to avert an impending “darkness” hovering over Nigeria.