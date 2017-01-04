24-year-old Nduka Ezeagwuna was on December 29, 2016 crowned the 20th king of Issele-Uku in Delta state, his crowning makes him one of the youngest kings in Nigeria.

Below are things you should know about him;

1.) The new king was born January 29, 1992 to Henry Ezeagwuna and Queen Faith Ezeagwuna.

2.) He lost his father when he was a 300l student of University of Ibadan. His father was killed in a fatal accident along Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway in 2014. The accident also claimed the life of Sunday Ofili, a journalist and special adviser on information and communication technology to Emmanuel Udughan, the former governor of Delta.

3.) He graduated from the University with a degree in Chemical engineering.

4.) The Traditional rites for his crowning were carried out in April, 2016 by the Onishe of Issele-Uku, retired Justice Azomani.

5.) He married former Miss Chukwudumebi Rosemary Ejiogwu from Ogboli Quarters of Issele-Uku on Saturday, August 27, 2016.

6.) He was presented with the staff of office on his coronation by Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro.