President Buhari appointed Babatunde Fowler has the new chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS). He was formerly Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue.

His Early Life/Education

Mr. William Babatunde Fowler was born August 12, 1956 to the family of Professor (Dr) and (Chief) Mrs. W.V. Fowler both of Lagos State. He obtained his first bachelors’ degree with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a minor in Political Science from University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, United States in 1978. He completed a second bachelors’ degree program at California State University, Los Angeles and also a Master of Business Administration degree program at California State University, Dominguez Hills in 1981.

His Career/Professional Life

He started out as a Marketing Intern with Avon Products Inc. New York working under the Vice President in charge of Africa. Having completed his formal education he was employed by Johnson and Johnson in New Jersey USA, under the MBA International Development Program lasting one year, thereafter he was transferred to join Johnson and Johnson Nigeria between September 1982 and September 1983.He is also a Fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and Business Management Association (UK).

He made a career change from International Finance and Marketing to Banking in January 1984. In the banking industry he had the opportunity to work and also head broad and varied areas of banking operations and business development in 2 major commercial banks over the next 20 years.

He joined Commercial Bank (Credit Lyonnais Nigeria Limited) in January 1984, where he was exposed to all aspects of International Banking, Risk Management, and Clearing Operations. Positive reforms were introduced by him as the treasurer of the bank and was a foundation member and trustee of the now Money Market Association of Nigeria. His banking experience at Commercial Bank (Credit Lyonnais Nigeria Limited) came to conclusion with his last appointment as the Apapa Branch Manager, the first branch of the bank outside the head office. He left Commercial Bank (Credit Lyonnais Nigeria Limited) in March 1990 to join Chartered Bank in April 1990 as a Senior Manager where he spent the last 14 years in the banking industry. His initial posting was as Head of Branch Network during which he successfully grew the bank’s branches from 2 to 11 branches spread over the country within the first 5 years. He was also in charge of revenue collections for both State and Federal agencies, which he grew, placing the bank amongst the top 3 banks in all collections. He was able to prove himself as a seasoned banker and administrator until he left the organization as a General Manager in March 2004.