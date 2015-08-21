President Buhari appointed Babatunde Fowler has the new chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS). He was formerly Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue.
His Early Life/Education
Mr. William Babatunde Fowler was born August 12, 1956 to the family of Professor (Dr) and (Chief) Mrs. W.V. Fowler both of Lagos State. He obtained his first bachelors’ degree with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a minor in Political Science from University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, United States in 1978. He completed a second bachelors’ degree program at California State University, Los Angeles and also a Master of Business Administration degree program at California State University, Dominguez Hills in 1981.
His Career/Professional Life
He joined Commercial Bank (Credit Lyonnais Nigeria Limited) in January 1984, where he was exposed to all aspects of International Banking, Risk Management, and Clearing Operations. Positive reforms were introduced by him as the treasurer of the bank and was a foundation member and trustee of the now Money Market Association of Nigeria. His banking experience at Commercial Bank (Credit Lyonnais Nigeria Limited) came to conclusion with his last appointment as the Apapa Branch Manager, the first branch of the bank outside the head office.
He left Commercial Bank (Credit Lyonnais Nigeria Limited) in March 1990 to join Chartered Bank in April 1990 as a Senior Manager where he spent the last 14 years in the banking industry. His initial posting was as Head of Branch Network during which he successfully grew the bank’s branches from 2 to 11 branches spread over the country within the first 5 years. He was also in charge of revenue collections for both State and Federal agencies, which he grew, placing the bank amongst the top 3 banks in all collections. He was able to prove himself as a seasoned banker and administrator until he left the organization as a General Manager in March 2004.
Upon leaving the banking industry in 2004, Mr Fowler joined the Lagos State Government and was appointed the pioneer Permanent Secretary/ Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue on the 24th of November 2005, thereby upgrading the office of the Executive Chairman to the highest level in the Civil Service.
Achievements/Awards
Between 2006-2013, the Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue achieved the following within 8 years under Fowler:
A sharp increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from an average of N 3.6 Billion per month in January 2006 to an average of over N20.5 Billion per month in 2014, improved quality of service delivery to taxpayers, improvement in the use of IT and other modern methods of tax administration, an unprecedented enlightenment campaign on tax administration and education in Africa.
He has also remained a vocal voice against Nigeria’s over-dependence on oil revenue. The position was reiterated by him at an international conference where he warned the Federal Government of Nigeria that the “drastic drop in revenue had a negative impact on the balance in the federation account and by extension the amount accruing to the three tiers of government (in Nigeria) during the year 2009”. In stimulating interest and raising awareness on tax education at an early stage in life, Fowler introduced a competition for pupils which is funded by his board in which winners are given cash awards and scholarships.
In recognition of his works, Fowler was awarded
1.Honorary Senior Member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in 2004,
2. ‘Honoris Causa’ by Certified Board of Administrators of Nigeria in May 2007.
3. Outstanding Government Personality of the Year (2014) by the organisers of the Leadership Award For African Achievers.
Personal life
Fowler is happily married to Mrs. Rosemary Fowler and they are blessed with children.
9 on “Profile Of Babatunde Fowler, The New FIRS Chairman”
Dr. Babatunde Fowler you are indeed a great man and achiever. looking forward to working with you in your Agency (FIRS) as soon as possible because this has always been my dream. thanks and God bless.
phone no.07033922721 or 07017761012 I anticipate your kind consideration.
Dr Babatunde Fowler is indeed an outstanding personality. His excellent performance as former head of Lagos state board of internal revenue speaks volumes… Sir please help me secure a position at FIRS as I’m in dire need of a good job. Thank you and God bless.
You are a great man indeed..
You are indeed a great man, a role model, epitome of knowledge worthy of emulation.
Looking forward to meet you sir.
There’s no iota of nepotism, for it ‘s obviously meritocracy. you are a genius, a very high profile personal. you are God’s send ,congratulation sir.
He is my model.
I look forward to you one day in politics.
Mr Fowler, great man with sincere integrity, wish u healthy life, I look forward for job aid