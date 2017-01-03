gladys-olateru-olagbegi

Former Ondo State Chief Judge, Mrs. Gladys Olubunmi Olateru-Olagbegi passed away in the late hours of new year day after a protracted illness. Tributes have been pouring in for the late chief judge since the sad news was announced.

We bring to you some facts about her.

Read below;

1.) The late Justice Olubunmi was born into the Omitowoju family in Ile Ife, Osun State in 1945

2.) She graduated from the University of London with a bachelor and doctorate degree in law before she was called to the England bar in 1973 and the Nigrian Bar in 1974.

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

3.) Olubunmi was appointed to the bench of a High Court OF Ondo State Judiciary in 1990.

4.) She became the Chief Judge of Ondo State Judiciary in 2003, a position she held for 7 years as she retired October 26, 2010 after attaining the retirement age of 65

5.) The Former Chief Judge was conferred with a National honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on December 20, 2008.

6.) Hon. Justice (Dr.) Gladys Olubunmi Olateru-Olagbegi OFR was a Reader in the College of Law, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.

7.) She married former Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State, Professor Solomon Olateru-Olagbegi.
The Olagbegi family is a royal family in Owo, Ondo State Nigeria.