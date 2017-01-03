Former Ondo State Chief Judge, Mrs. Gladys Olubunmi Olateru-Olagbegi passed away in the late hours of new year day after a protracted illness. Tributes have been pouring in for the late chief judge since the sad news was announced.

We bring to you some facts about her.

Read below;

1.) The late Justice Olubunmi was born into the Omitowoju family in Ile Ife, Osun State in 1945

2.) She graduated from the University of London with a bachelor and doctorate degree in law before she was called to the England bar in 1973 and the Nigrian Bar in 1974.

3.) Olubunmi was appointed to the bench of a High Court OF Ondo State Judiciary in 1990.

4.) She became the Chief Judge of Ondo State Judiciary in 2003, a position she held for 7 years as she retired October 26, 2010 after attaining the retirement age of 65

5.) The Former Chief Judge was conferred with a National honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on December 20, 2008.

6.) Hon. Justice (Dr.) Gladys Olubunmi Olateru-Olagbegi OFR was a Reader in the College of Law, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.

7.) She married former Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State, Professor Solomon Olateru-Olagbegi.

The Olagbegi family is a royal family in Owo, Ondo State Nigeria.