It became an open knowledge on Tuesday, December 27 that an African American billionaire, Robert Smith has offered to sponsor the education of 24 Chibok girls in American University of Nigeria, (AUN) in Yola, Adamawa State and all the others who will hopefully be eventually set free.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant, Shehu Garba on media disclosed it at an interaction with journalists in Abuja.

We have brought some facts about the generous billionaire who will lend an helping hand to see to it that the Chibok girls are well educated.

1.) Robert Frederick Smith was born December 1, 1962 to two parents with PhDs, who were school teachers

2.) He graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering before getting his MBA at Columbia.

3.) Robert Smith got a job as in tech investment banking in 1999 at Goldman Sachs before quitting to open his own private equity shop, Vista Equity Partners, in 2000. The company is said to be worth over $26 billion.

4.) He married 2010 Playboy Playmate of the Year Hope Dworaczyk in Italy

5.) In January 2015, based on its performance over the last 10 years, Vista Equity Partners was named the world’s Number One performing private equity firm, according to the HEC-Dow Jones annual ranking conducted by Professor Oliver Gottschalg.

6.) In January this year, he announced a $50 million gift to his alma mater Cornell University, which renamed its school of chemical and bio-engineering after him. In June he was named chairman of Carnegie Hall.

7.) The billionaire donated $20 million in September to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. His private gift, as reported by Washington Post, was the second largest behind Opral Winfrey, the richest African-American, who gave $21 million.