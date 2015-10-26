Prince Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi being the 5th direct descendant of the Giesi ruling House, Ojaja Royal Compound of Agbedegbede was born 40 years ago into the family of Prince Ropo and Late Mrs Margaret Wuraola Ogunwusi (Ile Opa family compound, Ile Ife). His father was a radio and television anchor star that spanned the entire mid-1980s to early 21st century in the South-Western part of Nigeria.
Adeyeye is a holder of Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from the Polytechnic Ibadan, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, the Institute of Management and an Associate Accounting Technician..
The ambitious Young Prince with exceptional savvy business ideas delved into Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) locally and abroad for over 12 years. He is also actively involved in the development of over 2,500 housing units with various consortia of developers within the last 8 years. In Nigeria, He set up and fostered strong trade relationships through the Association for International Business (AIB) with presence in over 200 member countries across the globe.
He developed one of the best resorts in Nigeria, leading a team that opened up a remote jungle called Inagbe Island in Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos. His vision and creativity transformed Inagbe island into a whole new community offering spectacular world class relaxation and recreational facilities. The multi-billion naira Inagbe Grand Resorts and Leisure, Lagos Nigeria is the first of its kind in the whole of West Africa bounded by the Lagos Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean. It was launched in December 13, 2013.
Prince Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi was also involved in the trading and marketing of commodities as the main facilitator for Dangote Group’s break into the ‘up-country supply chain consortium’ between 1996 and 1999. To mention a few, he also traded for Dohagro Allied, Global Apex, Olam, Clemco, Stallion Group and Milan Group at about the same period. This was where he gained his expertise in marketing which till date is one of his major strengths. He also facilitated the biggest Lead and Aluminum recycling plant set up in Nigeria by the National Steel Company of India in Ota, Ogun State.
He began his strides in the Real Estate sector with various dredging and land reclamation projects in Lagos State. Prince Adeyeye is the initiator of Essential Homes, a real estate product launched in January 2014 formed to deliver affordable upscale homes to the middle and low income earners. The 1st phase of the product (The South pointe Estate, Lafiaji Road, Lekki, Lagos State), started in February 2014. He also led the team that developed the prestigious Lagos.
In addition, Prince Adyeye has successfully undertaken more multi-billion Naira projects across Lagos and its environs; Jacob Mews Estate Yaba , Lakeview Park I and II Estates Lekki the ongoing Golden Leaf Estate Lafiaji Lekki and Grand Lake Estate Ajah, Lagos. The Lord’s Estate which is in patnership with Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, the piling of Lagos Homes, Ilubirin, Lagos and the upcoming Ife Grand Resort and Leisure.
Adeyeye is MD/CEO of Gran Imperio Group (GIG), a formidable real estate consortium in Nigeria. He has successfully undertaken multi-million dollar projects in Nigeria including the legendary Inagbe Grand Resorts & Leisure, Lagos Nigeria. He is currently a Director, Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank Limited, (formerly GTHomes), a leading National Mortgage Bank and former subsidiary of GTBank. He is also a Director, FinaTrust Microfinance Bank Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost Microfinance Banks focusing on SMEs and micro credit facilities.
Furthermore, Adeyeye led the Government delegation team to Canada in 2002 that promoted strategic alliances through a partnership with the Ondo State Government on solid mineral potentials of the State (Bitumen, Dimension Stones, Granite, etc.) that gave rise to the formation of the Amalgamated Mining and Exploration Company Limited – wholly owned by Ondo State Government. He facilitated the development of Sparkwest Steel Galvanizing Plant (the only Steel Galvanizing Plant in Nigeria), National Iron Ore Mining Company Limited and Jakura Mines resuscitation projects, which has eventually become the major limestone feedstock to Obajana Cement Plant in Kogi State, Nigeria.
In all, Price Adeyeye is a Real Estate Business Mogul.
Congratulations our new Ooni of Ife, Ki ade ki o pe lori, ki bata ki o pe lese, ki e pe lori ite Baba nla yin. During your time, Ile-Ife shall progress and become a London in Nigeria. Both the native and non-native shall know your time for good and progress. God Almighty, the people and deities of Ile-Ife and its environs shall support you, peace will reign and there shall never be war of any kind during your tenure. Once again Congratulations.
Congratulations ! New Ooni of Ife, Arole Oodua. It is a pride that God promoted you to this Highest Position of Authority @ this younger Age. You have to inculcate fear of God The King of Kings in Your life. Faith and Services to humanity are to be your utmost services. There is accountability to whatever we did in this World. I pray that The Mighty God will guard and guide and long live. Kabiyesi o. Congratulations.
Congratulations the new Ooni of Ife !!!” Allah Ya ja zamanin kabiyesi “May the Almighty continue to Bless, Protect, Guide and give you the Wisdom to serve and rule your people and the rest of humanity.
Long live the Ooni
Long live ile ife
Long live Nigeria.
Kabiyesi o. Congratulations on your new promotion. Almighty Allah will give you long life and wisdom to discharge your responsibilities on the mighty throne. Your tenor will bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the Yoruba and Nigeria in general.
kabiyesi o. alade okikiribiti, osun omole sun omo eni. may ur reign have positive out come. congratulastion.
i want to start by congratulating u on ur emergence as d new Ooni, Igba Odun, Odun Kan. igbayin aa tu ilu lara o, amin. I must also say u have such a laudable profile, weldone.
Congratulation to. Our new Ooni of ife. Ki Ade pe loori, kii batta pelee’se lgba odun odun kan lagbara oloduu’maare. Ife’aagbe aoooooo.
Kabiyesi ooo,May time bring peace and joy. May you live well. Congratulation …OBA WAA
Kabiyesi mo rababa fun oba Ade ape’lori ilu ife koni tu ka lasiko tire. Kabiyesi! !! !!!
Congratulation Ooni of Ile Ife. May the King of Kings grant u the required wisdom to rule and achieve ur aim. May you live long on the throne. Ur tenure will be peaceful, there shall be no war or unrest of any kind. U got a very wonderful and admirable profile. Keep up the good work…Real Estate guru.
congratulations, may the perfect will of God manifestation for peace continue yo reign and may all descendants of ODUDUWA home and abroad be at peace now and ever, may Nigerians continue to live as one nation. fresh reasoning, wisdom, understanding and love in your reign as you rule in feat of God.
though the race to the throne was keen and though, at last God has crowned the wish of lfe people and Yoruba race as a whole. long life and more prosperity for lle lfe. made pe Lori o o.
May your reign bring peace, blessings, progress etc to the yooba race and to Nigeria in general.
cool for oba
we salute
Ki ade kope lorii ki bata o kope lese igba odun odun kan
Kade pe lori ki bata pe lese, ki esin Oba jeko pe. Igba odun, odun kan.
Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the new Ooni of Ife. Your mien, aura of royality and your “oti seese” slogan amidst pomp and pagentry as you entered Ile Ife today speaks volumes that indeed the dawn of a new era is here. Though am not an Ife native but I decided to have a catch of the event; knowing that such events only come once in a generation. I perceive something terrific is in the offing for Ile Ife and environs. Kabiyesi Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, igba yin a tuwa lara o.
Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife. Your mien, aura of royality and your “oti seese” slogan amidst pomp and pagentry as you entered Ile Ife today speaks volumes that indeed the dawn of a new era is here. Though am not an Ife native but I decided to have a catch of the event; knowing that such events only come once in a generation. I perceive something terrific is in the offing for Ile Ife and environs. Kabiyesi Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, igba yin a tuwa lara o.
KADE PE LORI,KI BATA PE LESE IGBA YIN A TU WA LARA A KO NI MO INIRA KADE PE LORI
Congratulations to you the new Ooni of Ife. Ade ape Lori o. Igba Odun, odun kan ni o. I’m impressed by your profile. Please use your experience and position to develop ile-ife and Osun state in general sir. My candid advice for you is that…put God first in everything you do. Be an evangelist…a king that knows God and win souls for Christ…even as a king. I look forward to knowing you personally… Congratulations sir.
Kaabiesi igba re atunra. oooo. amin
I love the styles use for making you the new ooni of ile ife eventhough you not from the same clans with late sijuwade yet crown congratulation
olofinti abiodun from ile oluji kabiesi kade pelori kibata pelese inumidunsiyin gan
As d new Oni risa! Arole Oodua I congratulate u on ascending d throne of ur fathers Pls as a young person kindly use ur reign to better d cause of youths as an entrepreneur God will mak u Solomon wisdomwise Ur reign. will bring peace growth &development not only to IleIfe but Yorubas& Nigeria as a whole plus d Yorubas in diaspora Ki lan f,Oba pe Oba Alase ! Oba Once more time is on ur side God bless U Kabiyesi!
Big Congratulations!
As you mount the throne of your forefathers as the New Ooni of Ife, May God grant you the wisdom to rule and reign. May your time witness more progress and foster more unity in Ile Ife & environs, among the Yorubas and Nigeria as a whole. Ki Igba yin ko san gbogbo ono Oodua lapapo
May the king of kings be your strongholds,your strength and wisdom as you journey through the imperial reign of your forefathers. Congratulations Kabiyesi THE OONIRISA.
congratulations to the new kabiyesi, ooni of ife and arole oodua. may you live long and fulfil the purpose for which you ascended the throne of your fathers.
Emi. AYODELE. HESKAY FI ASIKO YI KI KABIYESI OONI. OF IFE KABIYESI IGBA YIN A TURA ASIKO A TUWA LARA ADE APELORI BATA APELESE IGBA ODUN. ODUNKAN. KAAA BIYESI
Ki ade pe lori,ki Bata pe lese,irukere ko di abere lori ite Baba nla yin,ke gbo ke to igbayin a tu wa lara ni ile-ife, ile yoruba ATI gbogbo nigeria lapapo.
may your days be long,may u never lack any good thing in life and your tenure be the best ever among the king in ile ife………ki ade pe lori ki bata pe lese ki ase pe lenu ki e gbo ki e to……….kaaaa biyeso ooooooooooo
May u leave long Ooni of Ife
I love him because is a king of wisdom . he is wise .he plan to create peace .if God could let me come accrow him .I will begg him to employ me . I love enitan king oni ife