One Enyeribe Nkwocha has been arrested by Police operatives attached to the Ndiegoro Police Division in Aba, Abia State for allegedly abducting one Sandra and turning her into a commercial sex worker.

The victim said he told her God instructed him to use her for missionary work.

She said, “He told me that God said he should use me for missionary work and that he will be saving any money I will make from preaching in his friend’s account and he will use it to build a church for me because he saw that I have the gift of prophecy.

He said God told him I should not marry and have children ; whenever a man wants to marry me , he will ask me to forget about him . He has been taking me from one hotel to the other and using me to make money.

He made me to forget about my family since then. I believe he used charm on me because he forced me to swear to an oath with him right inside the taxi when he kidnapped me . So I stopped communicating with my parents.

But last Christmas, he collected N 20,000 from me, making it about N 100,000 I have given him. After some days, I started realising myself and asked him if the money I had been giving him was not enough to build the church he promised to build for me.

He then told to go back to my family. But he warned me not to tell them about the gift of prophecy he told me about and that if I did, they would poison me. That was how I started thinking about how my family members would poison me and then I regained my consciousness.”

But the suspect denied turning his victim into a prostitute, saying, “She is my girlfriend that I met in Bayelsa State. At a time, I wanted to get married to her but she refused to marry me. So , I married another woman and I didn’t tell her that I got married.

When she found out that I was married, she got offended: that was what caused the problem we are having now.”