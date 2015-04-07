Osun State-born Prophet, J.K. Hephzibah, otherwise known as Baba Peculiar, who predicted the defeat of Nigeria’s President Goodluck Jonathan in the presidential election has disclosed that the President-Elect, General Muhammadu Buhari needs fervent prayers from Nigerians in order not to die in power like President Umaru Yar’Adua.
The respectable cleric made this known on Saturday, April 4, 2015 in Lagos while addressing national issues.
According to Hephzibah: “One of my seven-point messages to the president-elect, General Muhammadu Buhari, that is been packaged to be released during my miracle night in Lagos in a few days time is that Nigerians should pray for President Buhari in order to avert his death.
“I saw the new president in my vision being kept somewhere for most of his followers to rule this country.”
Baba Peculiar, in his predictions, further said Buhari, as loved by many, is not the messiah to save this country.
He said he would just rule for a period of time to pave the way for God’s chosen person that will take Nigeria to the Promise Land.
The cleric added: “I see Professor Yemi Osinbajo ruling this country, while General Buhari will just be there like a ceremonial head.
“In fact, Osinbajo also needs to be careful because he would be assassinated by an ex-military Head of State.
“God told me he is giving the mandate to Jimi Agbaje of PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) in Lagos State, but the power that be in APC (All Progressives Congress) will try to upturn the election in their favour and if care is not taken, this may lead to crisis.”
The notable prophet, in his conclusion, urged all men of God to pray for Buhari in order for him to complete is term.
“I implore Nigerian men of God to avoid being used by politicians.
“By doing so, they are playing God and the consequence will not be palatable,” said Hephzibah.
buhary will not die in power.yah adua hard kidnes problem that is why he die..please prophet go and dream again.sai buhary baba.
you better keep on praying and stop playing the fool.
His Predictions toward lagos Gov Polls why is not manifest? If truly it’s that GOD reveal it to him. All these fake prophets are looking 4 famous at alltime. They would soon be same in the presence of their followers.
You have to be a true believer to be able to distinguish between a true and false prophet. this is the end time many false prophets will arise. Nigerians be on alert.
That is turth
U’r saying d 2rut
Buhari will die before his tenure runs out,@amen.com
we no longer believe in prophecy of any body today. if you are prophet tell us where shekau and our abducted girls are. if you cannot then you arw big liar.
Hamma you have hammersd the truth right.They couldnt see what’s on their nose they claim to see what’s at back of their head,LIARS
you should really be careful. God chooses who to tell certain things to. he aint no wizard that’s gon show up with all the answers you know. you could be cursed for this. so ummm…..watch it!
What gives u the assurances the u,(who predictd buhari’s death)wont die b4 then.fake prophesy
hae….dnt blame d pastor ….he jxt said what was revealed to him….by hz personal spirit ..action is judge by intention ….xo pastor….go nd sleep..nd dream abt…whether u wil hv die wen Nigeria wil become developed country …or u wil c b revealing revelation ….
..long…life. president buhari…ll..prz..buhari
ol boy did you go to school at all with this your short hand english, it is better to train a chicken than to train you
it be wit u d way u want it to be for our president
is ur father dat will die idiot.
Honestly i am wishing our dear president buhari good health, long live and God’s solid protection. So, u out there as a good citizen best thing u should do is to keep praying for ur leader’s if u wish to be like them one day.
president will live to complete his mission in jesus name amen.enemies will live to c d gud hand work of God in PMB by de grace of God
back to the sender,it is u and ur entire family that will die
it is you ”aigbe believe” that will die…bastard
Its’ a natural thin, but too bad for you to wish anybody dead no matter what. Is not this politics? And you want him dead. If you are a yoruba man, a politician carried a coffin to National Stadium in Ibadan & called it after an Old man politician. the oldman only said it is not my own, it belongs to him. The man died that year in prison. So be carefull.!!!
u are foolish for saying that,how I wish am with u I for give u A slaps rio
I am the only prophet in Naija. And I say not only buhar but all the past leader leading naija astray. I say all fall and die,fall and die AMEM.I SAY ALL FALL AND DIE A M E N .
I AGREE WITH YOU MY BROTHER, LET THEM ALL FALL DOWN AND DIE, AMEN!
U are just very funny my dear! U think people fall & die like that? Just pray for your country & stop saying funny thing here my dear! God’s blessings!
opolo e ti so nu for long.
I pray my president should leave long,God knows y he brought him.
hahahaha
The man of god is honestly right in what he he had said because he new who god is he was the one who revealed the defeat of our former president infact i beleived in him
Don’t decieve yourself. both the deciever and the guliblly decieved with end up in hell. The decieved with enter the hell of the deciever while the master con of the game will end-up in enternal hell.
You don’t need hell, whether earthily or herafter stuff.
Ask God directly to start talking to you one on one. Afterall he said he love us. Do’t trust anybody ever. Bible says human confidence is vanity. Beware. Shine your eye. I am 48 years.I am talking from experience.
Trust God only. It is the only way to escape human deciet/truthfulness. This one of the way to heaven at both sides of reality (Physicala and Spiritual).
Meanwhile you must pay for this advice it is not easy.
God loves us: both the criminals and the saints among us.
I am proud of myself and my Almighty power of the universe that sustain the universe – whatever name you call Him.
There is nothing wrong in buhari dying b4 his tenure expires. At 73 what else does he want from Aso Rock. Although the prophet lied when he said he saw GEJ’S defeat. GEJ was not defeated but relinquished power. He is the only nigerian that can do that.
Who knows
Dnt forget u all dat God say all sin we be 4given bt he dat blasphem against d holyspirit we neva recieve 4giveness.
the prophet is saying tthe truth and so shall it be he is going to die in power like many other head of state and president who died in power for president buhary is a failure
nigeria will suvive, abuaken
Oluwa said that Bihari will die on sat and south will take power back.yes. It is true.
U,oluwa or wt did u call urseif dont lt ur mout to lead u somewhere pls. Religious fanatis we dnt need ur contributions pls
PROPHET OF DOOM , HUNGRY & A PSYCHOPATH .
for buhari to live and rule pafectly,he must learn from mistakes made by the former presidents.he run away from obasanjo now that he have the chance.this is because obasanjo is cuny and a pure sychophant.
i like ur comment mr oliver, bcos u didnt tell us it was a vision or that god told u this or that… god did not tell anybody anything..
stop that whining..
nobody should look at the situation of nigeria and say their opinion and add “god said this or said that”
god didnt say anything… its just ur prediction.. there was no vision wia god show anybody anything
god created “all” mankind in his own image.. he didnt create “”some”” people in his image.. whenever god start speaking to ppl, he will also speak to you and speak to everyone else.. or even have a tv channel where we can subscribe on..i cant stop lmao
The word of God says in the bible that my people perish bcos of lack of knowledge. yes We are all create in his own image and the same God gave us, different talent, wisdom,knowledge, wealth and strength. Then why are you and others not president of Nigeria today.A City without real prophet of God lives in darkness.If like doubt and curse everybody here. what God says will do God will do no Man can stop it. All we should is pray and watch. Not every have the gift of prophecy,some have gift of deliverance, healing prophecy etc. May God have mercy on us for our ignorance or sin committed against the holy spirit.
Him no say prophecy he only predict the n
9Ja election
@Tinkati, is true that God made us is his image and likeness,God don’t speak to every body, God talk to those who have ears to hear who have eyes to see meany God speak to those who does God’s work and who seek God,if you are a christian read your bible very well you the life of MOSES, ISAIAH, DANIEL,ELIJAH,JOHN THE BAPTISM ETC. Before will speak to you most be in his presence, you most worship him in truth and spirit. they are many false prophet today be wise, God bless us God bless Nigeria. thank u
on point
Hmmm realy,mr prophet with or without ur prediction, majority of the masses knows that jonathan would lose the election,GOD almighty is solemly protecting our president,so take ur death curses back.foolish prophets.
Must u curse a man of God
MY PEOPLE PERISH FOR LACK OF KNOWLEDGE, I PRAY THAT GOD WILL FORGIVE YOU WITH ALL THIS SACRILEGIOUS STATEMENT, ALL SIN CAN BE FORGIVEN BUT SIN AGAINST THE HOLYSPIRIT CAN NEVER BE FORGIVEN, INSTEAD TO PRAY FOR YOUR BELOVED COUNTRY YOU ARE CURSING THE MAN OF GOD,THE CHRISTIAN AMONG YOU, HAVE YOU FORGET THAT THOSE GOD DID NOT CURSE WHO CAN CURSE HIM, MIND YOUR STATEMENT.THOSE PEOPLE CALLING CALLING BUHARI THEIR MESSAIAH DON’T BE FOOL HEIS A MAN NOT GOD.(BUHARI)
fake prophet only God knows how buhari will rule this country .;God never reveal any thing to u.remember the word of God which said many will come with fake prophesy claiming they are prophet of God,go nd repent buhari will lead us to the promise land .may the good Lord see him through in Jesus name(amen) sai buhari;with him ihave the beleive my perent in d villages will sleep well.
Is true even if u did not say it Buhari has only few days to stay by age
God punish ur papa,saying buhari would die.may Allah punish u
U’r saying d 2rut
Of course , we are know that fr from the onset that the Yorubas have an evil plan .they are just using buhari and ameachi . But , they will be disappointed
You are crazy bastard ibo man enemy of. Nigeria
Foolish man, with Foolish predictions in the name of God
true talk,Buhari should far distance himself from Obasanjo and Tinubu or else arewa should lose that hero and it shall be too late to cry!
All shall be well for Nigeria.
what God show one prophet may different from others,let us pray for our new prez. for wisdom & long life to leads us to promised land with God all things are possible.the same God that sent prof to king ezekiah THAT HE SHALL DIE. is thE same GOD THAT SENT PROF ISIAH BACK AND ADD EXTRA 15YRS TO KING’S LIFE.SO LET ‘S PRAY 4 OUR PREZ.
you are good
Sai buhari, no weapon formed against de president elect shall prosper.
foolish man u are a food prophet u say that Buhari diet u are a foolish foolish foolish man ur dream cannot so , go and sleep again oooo
AGBAJE HAS ALREADY WON
This is not prophecy but common sense. Nigeria pastors are fake and hungry. Seeking cheap popularity.
among all,nobody knows what will happen tomorrow only God.if they like let them kill and do evil the way they like,all i knew is this that all powers belongs to God alone.no body can challenge his authority .
Yes, only God knows tomorrow, but He(God) also shows His children what to come, however, let the will of God be. I know his plans for this nation is of good and He is going to bring it to pass, all we need to do, is to pray for the president elect and all the members of his cabinet to rule according to the will of God.
Let us leave man’s destiny to God and God only who knows what will and will not happen. Go and read John Fletcher ‘ s Upon An Honest Man’s Fortune and you will confirm that God does not share all these secrets with any mortal or how do you interpret a prophet not seeing that his own church edifice would collapse. If we have data bundle let us use it positively and not precipitate hatred with it. Wisdom is the application of knowledge. Let us be wise. Let’s love not hate. God bless Nigeria.
Pls address that man direct,. We all know that there are fake proqhets everywhere,but all pastors are not fake.. Everyone knows Buhari is looking sickly and so for anyone to capitalise on that and make selfish claims and accuse God of ‘revealing ‘ to him is ‘BIG FALASY’
Plz prophet if truly whatever you said it happened when will you die plz tell us . Plz we are waiting. Buhary will lead us to the promise land
Buhari is God sent so wil take us 2d promise land.
For buari not to die he must not near or have anything in common with obasanjo
Why calling him names, he only say we should pray
my presindent i respect u word said dat u belong 2everybody & 2nobady now u belong 2somebody,as u said u are de solution of b haram,uptitle now de suitutiation is worse,mr presindent , why u religion people are distronging our church in jos on sunday night?tell dem not 2repeat it.
prophet are you saying what God told you but remember God Himslf say woo to those who say what i dont say But for us in nigeria He shall be well whit us goodness.joy happines progress and rest of mind will be our portion in Nigeria in Jesus name Amen
Pastor! Pastor!! Pastor!!!
How may times did I call you?
Do you know when you yourself will die? If your wish for Our new President’s death is a dream, I guess you should go and sleep again so that you can also dream about the day you will die.
You haven’t dream for your father to die a good death but you are seeing a fake vision of another.
If it’s a dream, I advise you to pray over it not to dream that again else you will never wake up next time you dream this kind of a dream.
If it’s a vision, also pray for it to stop, else you may go blind till you return to you lord.
FAKE & FOOLISH PASTOR…
I LOVE THIZ..YOUR ON POINT MY MR JUSTICE..DEY ARE FAKE ASS DEMONS WHO DISGUISE DEM SELFZ AS PASTORZ..
Aigbe Believe, I want to believe you omitted NOT. Pls repost and correct yourself.
Whose side are you? Whose spirit is making you insult even His annointed? I think genuine christians are those dat fear God and radiate love. Imagin you insulting a man of simply because you don’t believe his prophecy. Don’t incure the wrath of God upon you.
fake you ar nt a pastor you even got the narve to called yourself a prophet whom do you think you are ar deciving God or who am nt suprise anyway you know what you beter start asking 4giveness before is tool late bcs i no it was money dat sent you dat msg nt GOD.i wonder wht de world is turning in to.can u even see de end of today.i jst pitty you better watch your mouth against GOD christians may GOD help us
Whose side are you? Whose spirit is making you insult even His annointed? I think genuine christians are those dat fear God and radiate love. Imagin you insulting a man of God simply because you don’t believe his prophecy. Don’t incure the wrath of God upon you.
hey fake prophet, by the grace of God you will be the one to die not our dear president.
hmm leavam for God
Blessed be the Lord God who rules in d affairs of men. nigeria is key in God’s agenda for ds end time. pray 4 ds nation that God should see our would-be president thru, cause him to rule in wt wisdom and shield him 4rm all forces of darkness.
trust but God, he can do all things
What truth was he saying, Stop guesting what you don’t know Man. So, His Oshinbajo is not an old Man as well. Publicity…..!
isn’t it time for each an every one of us to stop pointing figers @ who is wrong or right, but should rather ask;have I done right in my little area. knowing the truth is quite different from doin the truth,now I ask myself agin;am I really really doing the truth even in my closet?????????
God bless you for your word because we all have only one life to live,after death there is judgement.
After what death comes judgment, is it death of the body or death of the Spirit.
Only God knows the future of Nig. He
alone has the final say
pastor!pastor!!pastor!!!
waitin day do una every time una go day curs wahala. i beg who go die go die no be u go predict am for us.u hearrrrrrrrr?
Let the will of God be done
Political pastor!..I don’t think u so called men of God know ur duties if really u were called by God to work for him.many of u Called urselves not God.let me tell u some of ur duties if you deem urself as a man of God.
1.know it that the church and Government are two parallel lines that can never meet.
2.Church is older than d government so should teach by example not by words.
3.As a man of God… How many widows,orphans,less privileged have u sacrificed ur time,money collected during offering to better their living.
4.You living in mansion.. Driving big cars,talking about d rich inteadyof living in a hut,driving bicycle,going about looking for the fatherless to be their father,less privileged to be their privilege,just as jesus christian did.
Real men of God don’t quest for wealth and riches
..rather they seek d face of God daily But in Nigeria the reverse is d case. Nigeria has d highest number of so called men of God,churches and mention God more than the whole world daily still yet suffering from corruption and abject poverty why?
….Now have u nigerian Men of God asked urselves if r worshiping d real God?if yes…in what ways? If good r u doing what he want u do both in secret and open. Why preach wealth and power forgetting righteousness? Did jesus indulge in any political power? If yes how?where?when? Lastly… Nigeria can not be good until from d unborn nigerian to the oldest nigerian start telling himself the truth,keep greediness aside,remove ego,and finally stop shedding innocent blood through secret society ranging from secondary school to asorock.am not a nigerian but I just wanna tell u guys this…Nigeria is meant to rule the world just like isreal not even America because u guys r defendants of Gods tribe from isteal….You guys know alot,have alot,but use it to mock God that’s his annoyance.aside president or government can never change Nigeria because everyone is corrupt….THE ONLY WAY NIGERIA CAN CHANGE IS FOR EVERY NIGERIAN TO CHANGE HIS MIND SET OFF FROM MONEY…MONEY….MONEY..AND SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH TO GODFATHERISM,BRIBRY AND CORRUPTION,CULTISM,RITUALISM AND FAKE PROPHECY FOR MONEY.CALL A SPADE A SPADE.
I LOVE NIGERIANS THOUGH AM ISREALEE.
We should mind our choice of words when we are reacting to the issues concerning our Dear Nation NIGERIA, Men of GOD, and OUR LEADERS. I want to remind you that The Almighty God Ordained Leaders irrespective of the attitude or character they might be displaying at the time of their Leadership which is always characterized on the platform of God shaping the Nation involved to His own Glory. While Priests, Pastors, Prophets etc are Chosen by God to unveil and to rebuke persons, (including those in leadership) Nations whenever they are going contrary to the WILL of God.
So since God is involve in ALL, we should try to be objective and advise the Leadership (KINGS) and the Prophets (PRIESTS) to WORK for the people God have committed into their hands. GOD BLESS NIGERIA
@chewin gum,God bless u for ur true talks
You are good Chewing Gums
no comment,cos this world is not our home,we will only look nd see what God have for his children tomorrow.
There is nothing wrong with Nigeria that cannot be cured by what is right with Nigeria.
I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism.
THANK GOD FOR GOODLUCK. (GOODNIGERIA)
oscar c?
It is well with nigeria God is in control. He will give us peace. Let’s keep praying. God is faithful. Nigeria is in God’s plan.
The Bible say Touch not my servant and do my Prophet no harm…leave all men of GOD to GOD both the good and bad…sheee na u call them?
PDP Use to be northern Muslim party until Southern Christians took it from them,now They have formed APC, SOON IT WILL TAKEN FROM THEM … The world belong to our God and the children of Jacob shall posses their inheritance..If you believe it say Amen!!!…lol
Hmmmmmmmmm
Forget PDP in NG
Na only God go help this country called Nigeria…
God bless you for your word because we all have only one life to live,after death there is judgement.Be holy
Nigeria need prayer, we have a lot of resources but, is not well utilise!
THIS PROPHET IS AN HIGHLY RESPECTED MAN OF GOD. WHAT EVER HE SAYS SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN WITH LEVITY THOUGH HE IS NOT GOD. ANY FOOL THAT DOES NOT BELIEVE SHOULD STOP BEEN FOOLISH OOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
some fools comment without reasoning he said we should pray 4 d president weda d prophecy is correct or not let us pray to God to give d president long life to carry out d agenda in his heart.stop comenting like iresponsible people
If a Physician diagnoses an ailment is he that proffers and carry out the remedy. If you go to baba alawo, s/he after consulting the oracle will tell you what and what you should bring to him to perform a sacrifice that will quench the omen, so, let the Prophet go ahead and pray. God according to the scripture will call on his messenger go and tell this person or my people that I will do this unless… but these days the prophets gives us messages without the solution. Now, why did he see the death before the election and pray that God may take away the death or cause Buhari to loose the election. The tumbo-tumbo of Agbaje will win but APC would want to do whatever is inconclusive. He should have made it clear to us for instance “come rain come sunshine Agbaje SHALL win” Not only predicted Buhari wining the election myself predicted it right while some other “men of God” got it wrong. However, prophet can we do business that will surly pay us some money just predicting Baba Ijebu Lotto and 9ja bet
this is fake pastor, u can not fool everybody. why are you telling us IF or Else statement. You know your fake that is you are joining things together if that point succeeded and the other failed you will i already said that will happen if that action taking. just be in one direction. pls go and dream again for one direction only not if or else.
PLS YOU GUYS SHOULD MIND HOW YOU INSULT THE MAN OF GOD.
It is either Child of God or man of God; child of Satan or man of Satan. which one are you?
I believ God has a pleasant plan for this country nija.No mater who God chose to rule us let join hand with him and always pray for him.I believ God plan will surely come to pass.Peace all the way.God bless nigeria.
weather anybody like it or not Nigeria is for Jesus, His perfect will, will be done
WE ARE IN A PROCESS OF NEW WORLD AND GOD IS WORKING TO CHANGE TH WORLD FOR THE BENEFIT OF ALL PEOPLE. JUST WAIT AND SEE THE FINAL OUTCOME. THE MAN HAS TRIED. CHECK FOR THE 12 PROPHECIES TO THE NEW WORLD ON MY FACE-BOOK PAGE AS YOU CLICK HERE https://facebook.com/pastordareemmanuel.oladejo
Really, there are prophet and prophets, we should not generalize condemnation on prophet in other not to go against GOD’S principles, GOD still use people to establish his words or assignment, GOD does assessment on people he uses, they most have sign of genuinely repentance within and around them,this part of process quantifies them a PROPHET OF GOD, in other words, lack of this pronounce statement qualifies any of this category untrue prophet.
My take;
It is easker to judge than be judged.
Every man for his devises: the judge and the judged.
Whether it’s a true or false prophesy, you do not know. Whether it is a misinterpreted culled up article, you have no idea.
Every developed nation had a time when they were in the lowest of the low: Britisn had the bubonic plague and there was a time when Christains were killed. The USA had the black man depreviation and more…. All these countries where once avoided countries! Nigeria is no different….. This is the tilling time, the time for growth and harvesting will come soon.
So, how long the president will rule or not rule, you do not know because we did not create him, and do not know his destiny. But one thing I am confidently sure of is this…. ” God is alive in Nigeria and Nigeria has a huge purpose in this world”. This purpose will come to pass whether we like it or not. So judge yourself first and make sure you are in order, before you have the implicit audacity to judge another.
Cheers
buhari life is in Gods hand not u…..
Pastor or what did u call urself. U re not God that created Bukhari, and if truely u dream, the interpretation matters. D death u wish might be for ur father and not our president elect. U should mind ur public conduct. Monsha Allahu Bukhari will not dies in power, and whoever that knows how Bukhari is being created should continue thier plot. Hungry pastors. All power, authority, sovereignty belong to almighty Allah.
Pastor, Every living things on this earth will die. Pls dont come and be telling us….
pls we are commanded to pray for those in authority whether Moslems, Christians, pagans, or traditionalists /animists it doesn’t matter I am not a party person but I habitually pray for the peace of Nigeria so that we would all prosper and be at peace with all men God blesses those who sue for peace because they r the genuine and authentic sons of the Almighty God.
Lets see the one who would not die!
u are a devil pastor. stop telling lie.
Buharis live is in hand of God not u.
He we rule Nigeria 4 good eight years in saha Allahu.
you that is giving prophecy you will first die before buhari
Funny Fucked up Nigerians. Must you bring religion into everything. Assaulting and Killing yourselves over personalized opinions and diplomatic statements. Fuck the subject, fuck all comments and fuck you haters!!! #MisplacedInterpretation.
ALL POWER BELONGS TO GOD AND HE SAYS CAN NEVER BE CHANGED BUT MAN’S WORDS CAN BE CHANGED,
Buhari will never die in his time. he imeged d president because he has been choosen, God that choosed him will be with him. may God of Elijah, Peter, and the power of Ressurrection, protect his anointed in Jesus name. amen.
God take control” have Mercy to your children,… do good to your people,.. and be thou glorify, pray as the man of God has recommended,… but as for our new presidential elect he shall not die on his throne in Jesus,… amen.
All of them will go to hell
No need calling the prophet names and abusing Nigerian pastors. He only asked u to pray against it. If u love the president elect and the country pray and any possible evil will be averted.
Let God Judge Stop Judging Others, God Know his People and his People know Him as well. Thank You All.
BUHARI WILL NOT DIE.
Please let’s learn to prophesy positively, Buhari will not die but he will take us to the Promised Land in Jesus name. Even when God sent Prophet Isaiah to Hezekiah in the Bible that its time for him to die, Hezekiah turn Hus face to the wall and cry to God. God heard him and extended his days with fifteen more years, he even did great things than all had dine before. Isaiah 38:1-10. Buhari, believe in God, you will not die, you will do great things.
What did Nigerians benefits from the late Gen. Muritala Muhammed and late Umaru Musa Yaradua’s death? Was it not confusion and backwardness? I’m from Niger Delta and s Christian not in any party. Buhari will not die but live to take Nigeria to the Promised Land. Nigeria is blessed.
Nothing will happen to him, putting such statement on social media is not right we should all mind what we do to protect the image of this country.
No need to wish any body death, please let us stop abusing each other, what I know is, Buhari is alive and He is the president, so if God wish to take His life, who are we to question Him? and the people saying Buhari will die, how sure are they, that the will live more than Him? remember death does not know old, or young. Let us pray for the president, that is what He needs now, not all your negative words…
I don’t like the way people are reacting to the prophet. u were force to give ur comment if u cannot say a positive comment is Bette u remain silence instead of calling him names and insult. is not wise please. the most important thing in his prophecy is that the elect president needs prayer if u luv him then pray for him simple. may God see us all 2ru pls
The guestion is,does God really have interest in circular politics? if yes, then lets take the prophet message.
I just wish all these prophets could emulate the like of Baba Adeboye who always respect himself and never predict election results .its not good to say a bad of any man of God but pls stop talking about politics to avoid unbelievers using wrong words to the name of God
thanks
Let us learn to respect word from whosoever that prophesy. BC no one knows the true prophesy unless you sit back and pray. rebuking and cursing them will do u no good , rather it will bring curse also to u. let’s learn how to respect men of God
hmmmmm,only d lord knw wer our country nigeria will be in d next 4yrs.pls let alll pray our new president for longlyf.everybody wer born but remember dat one day we re goin bak home wic z heaven.pls dnt abuse d man of God
my frnds,nigeria will be beta.stop abusin d word nd man of God
Y ALL DIS TINGS?OUR PRBLEM IS ETHINICITY AND RELIGION.WEN DIS MAN SAY BUHAR WIL DEFEAT JONA U AGRED NOW HE IS EVIL WHY?
For God sake, this prophet says what they showed him and try to tell nigerians to pray for Buhari for the prophecy not to come to pass. I don’t see any reason to 4 us abuse him
Only people who eat and drink corruption would be afraid of progressive change. Buhari will not die in power if that is God’s will but the pastor and evils wishers should pretty know that blossom and big fresh trees fall when the seeminly fragile and dried ones stand. Has the pastors as well as enemis of change not witnessed death of any younger member of their familes? Naija go better.
Call Tinubu all manners of dirty names, but without holding brief for him, I strongly believe he is being used by God to rescue us from the cluster of misrule and economic vandals. I pray he is honoured in his life time.
BUHARI WILL WILL ONLY SURVIVE IF HE DOESNT HAVE A HAND IN D ISSUE OF BOKO HARAM WHICH APC USED TO CANPEIN AGAINST OUR DEAR PREZ FOR INSECURITY. AND AS FOR D YORUBAS THAT SOLD THEIR CONSIENCE THINKIN THAT BUHARI WIL DIE SO THAT THEIR BRODA WIL TAKE OVER, MY OWN PROPHECY IS THAT OSINBAJO WIL DIE B4 BUHARI.
All Nigerians knows that you Pastors are fake since u have interest in politics, let me ask u, how many Imams have predicted over any body’s happenings be it good or bad, do u think they dont see visions, they do but they pray over it and kept it with their Lord for solution, u never predicted good things happening in this country even T.B Joshual predicted plane, we know what u are looking for popularity, is that why u wish him bad? If u want a position why not apply, if God did not want his as our new president whom 90 % Nigerians believe and trust to run the affires of this country Nigeria. Do you think our prayers are not answered by God almighty that he gave us free fair and peaceful elections…. Ooooh I pray that God should trike against those who says what they are not sent, those who wish Nigeria bad and those who wish Gen. Buhari and Osinbajo bad. Ameeeeeen.
ALL THIS PASTORS YOU NEVER SEE ANY GOOD THINGS AND YOU NEVER PREDICT FOR POOR JUST ONLY THE RICH BUT THE ALMIGHT GOD IS LOOKING EVERY ONE OF YOU IF YOU SEE ANYTHING YOU DONT NEED TO EXPOSE IT TO THE PUBLIC JUST PRAY FOR THE PERSON AND IN THE NAME OF ALMIGTH ALLAH BUHARI WILL NOT DIE
The word of the Lord said ,But If any Prophets dare to speaks a message in my when I did not command Him to do so,He must Die for it and so must any Prophets speaks in the name of other gods.
22.) If a Prophet speak in the name of the lord and what He says does not come true ,then it is not the Lords message.That Prophet has spoken on his own authority and you are not to fear Him…Deut 18:20- 22.
LATE YAR ADUA DIED OF HART PROBLEM~~~ IT IS OBVIUSE THAT BUHARI WILL COUGH ASHMA ONE DAY AND VOMITE BLOOD AND DIE.
It a petty people are still believing prophets od dooms, let these so call men of God live the life approved by God before all men first before giving themselves all kind of titles. Let Nigerians mark my word, Buhari will rule Nigeria for Eight year with Osibanjo let us not be deceived.
This just beans and rubbish
This just beans and rubbish he has said his own
Buhari should be careful and listen to the word of and forsake that of OBJ and Tinubu
Am sorry 4 Nigeria for voting out GEJ b/c this country can not be save by GMB and his mentor Tinubu
Am sorry 4 Nigeria for voting out GEJ b/c this country can not be save by GMB and his mentor Tinubu
God did not show u dat u will dies or ur family will dies. @ fake pastor..u ppl have ventured into business and claims to see fake things u prophesied… God does nt do bad..how can he show u someones death..better u go and find sometin good to do dan sitting there and fooling urself..or else u gonna sit there, and buhari will beat the crap out of u..
U call urself a pastor and u are playing politics..all u see is bad things..u wont pray for ur church members…dnt decieve urself man.. U are only drawing ppls attention… Buhari will nt dies till he finishes his tenure..
thank GOD FOR THE VICTORY OF LAGOS AND KADUNA
u dis stupid pastor or what did u call ur self if GEJ bribe u to say dat insha Allah u and GEJ will die before GMB stupid pastor way money don spoil face ur church not politic i learnt dat GEJ don pribe all pastors and imam dat is why all of u are saying rubbish hopeless pastor way no get head before he no how i dey pain
Plz lets dont fight jst pray 4 d best datz wat matterz now.let God#s wil b done
when you pray and and confess ur sin to God, u become pastor of ur own. its as easy as that. AMAECHI ROTIMI CHUIBIKE. 2014
even if u had a dream u not surpose to say it out pray,wat u said is a sin is only God known’s better.
I am a Christian and a deep thinker, i realize everyone is religion conscious when making comment. we should look out of religion, tribes and stand as one for Nigeria to become a better place, God never said anything to anyone, i can bet it no change is yet to come and no promise land until we see ourselves as one, irrespective of tribe or religion. someone out there can make the nation work and that is you personally, check yourself everyone then we start to have a way forward. it starts from you and your home, correct corruption from your homes and then it will get to other areas of your life including the offices you occupy. no one as I can see at the point in time is better even me as a person. we must be truthful to ourselves. looking at things and physiologically anyone may predict Buhari’s death due to his age or maybe health issues. history repeating itself like of Yaradua. Muslims don’t want Buhari to die, Christians find solace in a believe if Buhari dies then a Christian will rule. these is all things of the mind that religion or tribes minister to us. we are all prophets and suffer for brain washing books meant to guide us due to the religion we fall into.
no religion or tribe is superior. it will be difficult for someone born into a Muslim family from birth, taught and groomed the Islamic way, told from birth he/she is on the right path of life and you expect them to disregard all that programming over night (vice versa for other religion) don’t try to change anyone, we all serve a living God but the way we do and languages differ. we are all one irrespective of your tribe and believes. have you asked yourself ‘what is my father was wrong with his beliefs’ (it is very possible). so let’s see ourselves as brothers and one until we can all see ourselves as one nothing is yet to change in the state of our nation. no matter who leads please see him as a brother and give him your support. other than making things more complicating. before now we regard GEJ as the saviour as the chosen lamb but today many call him a failure. many will give you instances then to when a king emerged from no where in the case of Israel, maybe a Shepherd boy being king or whatever parable it tallies with in the book or manual that guides your religion. don’t be fooled any more. they always have a saying that these books need divine interpretation which most of them get wrong. what if these book where gathered to caution the act and behaviour of people in their time. what about stories kept in those books untold but today they say it’s the manifestation of the holy spirit. i know if you ask another survival on the titanic ship to narrate what happened the survival story will be different from that of Rose.
Nigerians would never fight, it is the most peaceful nation on earth looking into the resources we have and the state of livelihood. no one wants to fight or die, we are hustlers and with the mind that someday we will be favored on our dealings depending on your area of hustling. so no prayer worked against fight, war or a bloody 2015, i don’t want to get you confused, i believe in the spiritual world please don’t get me wrong but then most spiritual heads have to get it right, most of them loose their calling focus for wealth making, they only tell you the things you want to hear (still hustling in the picture). we all want to hear lies being told to us and so we follow follow. we must use our head, we reshape our lives with our hands. this is very important. and we should stop criticism of tribes and religions. make amendment starting from yourself and Naija will become great. wish i can say more not making it boring.
prophet, now that the result is out, how far?
THERE ARE NO MORE PROPHESIES NOWADAYS, JUST RIGHT OR WRONG GUESSES!
Prayer is good for every living human-being, pray for yourself, your leader and the nation for the Bible says in the peace thereof we have our own peace. I believe Koran also talks about peace, Please, watch what you say, God is watching and every idle words are justly recompensed, here and hereafter, if you don’t read Bible, I believe you read Koran, God hates all manner of sin whether the one committed with mouth, ill-spoken against His word or against other. God has the final say. You can comment on issues without sinning against God, who ever you are.
Many so-called men and prophet of God are tricksters and manipulators. They use permutations to say its prophecy.
Normally, an average person wl say, becos of Buhari’s age there is tendency he wl kick d bucket any moment from now. But God is the owner of life and time, afterall there are leaders who are 80yrs, 90yrs plus, in d world, so what is d big issue. Many predicted that Jonathan wl win, even said they wl unleash hell, many said ‘if I am called by God…..’, see wat happened nao, they make mockery of God’s work cos of food, cheap popularity etc. Ife Olorun ni yio se ni orile ede Naijiria.
I know very well that there are true prophets through whom God reveals his message to the people and there are people who have made themselves prophets and give fake message to the people. But even at that, it is not left for us to judge them but God. What he said is I myself have thought of even before the elections likewise many other people judging from Buhari’s present health status. But in everything we should give room for the will of God to be done.
All of you are fools…………………..
I thought we all are student?…d man said we should pray in oder to prevent the dead,.he did not said he must die…talking about him been a man of God dont forgt so soon dat God can show vision to even a sinner,.. even some people saying buhari will take us to the promise land….lets not forget the story of moses….so in all we are saying let us be carful cos what so ever u say unto people so will it be unto u..we should pray as he asked us to and not to curse…and let also pray for the well of God to happen…
God be on our Syd, Nigeria boat will neither capsize nor sink BUT THE FLAG WILL KEEP FLYING IJN. Can somebody say amen?
God save us ooooooo!
all of u are fools. The baba must die, together with all of u fools. Usless nigerian.
Put these 2 your Senses, Is there any Man that sees tomorrow? Please think deeply.
Fake hungry prophets…..so has Jimi won Lagos now? Shame on you!
I believe this man drank garri before seeing the vision he saw,anyway,he is a fake pastors looking for recognition,i laugh the very day I read his word of prophesy saying agbaje will win,now agbaje has lost the election no rigging,what happened to his prophesy now?it failed,God is never a failure,whatever he says must come to pass if the devil likes it or not.People should be careful where they go to look for prophesy,the prophesy u need is already the word of God which never fail so mr fake paster your prophesy is fake,its better u stop deceiving people,go&repent&be saved,a word is enough for a wise.
ONLY FOOLS TALK ”BULL-SHIT”. THE LIFE OF EVERYONE IS IN GOD;S HAND NO-MATTER YOUR AGE. I DO NOT KNOW WHY ANY ONE WOULD WISH ANYBODY’S FATHER DEAD IF HE OR SHE PRAYS TO LEAVE LONG
Buhari will not die, i saw the General completing his 2nd term in office, if God showed you any thing, you should keep it to your self and pray, stop spreading death message, is there anybody that will live for ever on this planet?
One thing about this country is that some Christians practice religious racism, and they warship their pastors more than God. the man said man of God might be saying the truth and can also be saying what he thought he saw. for Nigeria to move forward, Christians need to erase their mindset of being religious racists.. before looking for the solution to a problem, you have to ask your self why you’re having that problem? why would people cause you problems, and how brave are you to face the reality of the harder times the problem might cause. I’m not a saint, but i live without any fears or worries.
well people don’t get him wrong….he only said lets Pray for him so evil does not befall him….so i don’t think this is too much for us to do thank you all.
Cheefo, please dont be fooled. Bible, Quran and other holy books were written not by any ghost. research further to know the truth about what we call religion. Europeans brought this book and left it for us to face technology to control the world. Who is the evil? We human being and our master evil are our preachers who makes fortune from God’s business. They sleep with members and get away with murders. Please face your business and you shall prosper without any help of prayer from any fox.
Being a prophet does not means that you know all what will happen in future,only god knows tomorrow. Long life buhari&osinbajo,good bless nigeria.amen
who know that he/she is going 2 come 2 this world?, who know when & where u are going to departed 4rom this world to unknown destination?, are all of us not going to die and leave this world?, or ‘ll remain immortal in this sin world?, can u beat your chest that if u die u are going to aljan’ah or jahan’am? did Almighty Allah submitted to u the date each & every one of us is going to die & where?, now the question is “how prepare are u 4 God to bestow his mercy on u the day of reckoning?. is ONLY GOD (SWA) that know who is the next person to die not even the GREAT prophet of Allah(SAW) talk more of any other person on this time of ours today. Long live GMB in good health condition, long live FRN as one entity is what think & I knew is what a good prophet need to preach, especially at this era. God bless Nigeia.
GOD KNOW HIS PEOPLE . but take ur stand do not allow any prophet to deceive u ur bible is u prophet were
we
are now. GOD BLESS YOU ALL
Let us both keep our fingers crossd, and to also not to be rude to any man of God. He only said we sud pray for the president elect. We all, both needs prayer………
Why do these men of God look for cheap popularity… Why dnt you face the fundamental purpose of your calling… Take a look at pastors like W.F Kumuyi he doesnt prophsy DOOM ! If really God sent you a message to the Leaders meet them one on one to deliver your message to them. Stop using social media and other newspaper column… To put it straight meet the president elect and other men of God that will help pray for the nation… Please let respect the gift of the spirit. Learn always to speak under the right atmosphere so that people will respect Pastors because things like this make people not to respect holy men of God…
Until Africans realised what religion was all about before we can be free from arab and European religion bondage.
If Europeans only concentrate on religion i wonder if all discovery made yesterday and today will ever happen.
If all these so called prophet has the power of miracle as claimed they should start to use them for development of this nation and not use for becoming billionaires. They all belongs to one cultism or the other with the best black magic under their pant while preaching.
Ha Africans!!!! Open your eyes ooo!!!!
Surely It can be said dt God Luv Naija beyond all our that’s&expectatns.As some predicted last yr dt dey saw blood in naija during d electn,bt no blood shed.At dense tme,all Nigerians re to stay on our kneels to kp praying,even more Dan b4,cos we can all see DT it was God,it has BN God&it must still be God in action in naija.So we must kp praying fr God to do&perfect all He promise to do in naija.I advise all so called prophets to stop putting fear in d people’s mind.IT S WELL WTH NIGERIA IJN.
God bless we NIGERIA BIG TIME…..all we to do is to pray and not curse abeg,and also dont forget that ,all those things that JESUS CHRIST said in the BIBLE is happening o,WARS,EARTHQUACK,BETRAYING,KILLINGS,LOVERS OF SELVES,HATRIED,ENVY,LOVERS OF MONEY ETC ….YOU NEED TO RETHINK AND KNOW IT THAT WE IN THE END TIME,REPENT AND SAVE YOUR SOUL FROM EVERLASTING CONDEMINATION IN THE LEAK OF FIRE.
Obviously by now, you should have seen that your prophecy is all lies, as Agbaje lost hands down. People like you need to hide their heads in shame. As for your false prophecy on Buhari, u obviously made it to bring the President to see you so that you can make money..but God saw your heart..
The hand writting is on the wall, thou shall not insult a man of God. Let us just pray for our president elect. what the man of God is saying is noting but the truth.
plz lets mind d we talk, who knows if he is sayn d truth, but one tin we shuld note dat he is a man of God…¤God is d judge¤
Mr prophet, you are liar, at the same time a 419 prophet. you better repent before it’s too late for you.
i think these things are predictions and not prophecies
i think these things are predictions and not really prophecies
Ur not good, its only the will of God that can happen
God knows it all, let us all keep praying for our country Nigeria
All Good thing need prayer, depite bad one’s, so i don’t think dat shud b truth & stop predicting
Buhari will not die in Allah’s Name.
Buahri No go Die in Jesus name (Amen)
Man wey God call. No be God call you na you call God. A true christian can never believe u had this inspiration from God. God is watching and in his judgement there is no mercy, so pls watch wat u say.
pls just leave Buhari jo “””””””””””
that is yoruba agenda plan it will not work….
PDP 2 ON THE THRONE PLS.
do you think death kill people by their age? what give u d assurance DAT BUHARI will die in the next 10 years, my people it is only God that decide for death whom life to take so leave death out of dis and pray for our country and BUHARI administration to take us to promise land. salam
if he likes let him live or die in aso rock. whatever a man sow that he will reap
If God dos not respect His words He wouldn’t had spoken to moses, He would have spoken to all the children of isreal at once, weither you biliv it or not God speaks to people
DONT MIND THE YEYE PROPHET HE IS A FAILURE
the greatest liar of the millenium
Abi oooo, it could be a scam or a prophecy.
Stop d insult! What we need in dis our God sent country is prayer frm men n women for d beta of al.
let us pray for all our leaders so that our country will change to better
Fake pastor u are an idiot tell us when u are going 2die nd where shekau is nd chibok gls maketers
Mr. Prophet,nothing will happen to PMB because as Nigerians who are alive massively voted for him, that is how even the dead ones did in their various graves. PMB is highly protected by the living and the dead with God in-charge and in control. Please represent God well.
We all shld be praying that God will keep and guide our president from any evil plan against him by any source,he is chosen by God he didn’t choose himself so he who has chosen him will keep him to fulfil the purpose he chosen for.And no weapon fashion against him shall prosper in Jesus name AMEN
Osa meji
Only god can kill nobody can affirms that he will see tomorrow say your prayer for niger.
Him no give prophecy na predicting tins.love u pastor
The man shall not die is tru that he is not the messia of this country but l beleive he will try his best to make this country smile , so he will not die God will protect him till he achieve his aim of going there
can someone tell me what is the problem, is it to understand Common english ? Pray 4 somebody na bad thin ? Ok , keep on insulting d prophet I now know say na 2 pray 4 una president d ves una, ok, make una d wait 2 write tribute 4 ram na dat 1 una go happy 4 .
God will help us…
Who know if president buhari will conplet his tenure what the man had said is true
i dont konw what is wrong with NIGERIA.please somebody tell why abusing the man of may the GOD i serve forgive.let me tell incause if dont konw buhari age can testifer it how can oid man like no go find place and rest but alway thinking of how to rule the hard nation?God have send his servant and he delever his messeg.
All I know, it is well with Nigerians. All these talk God knows the best.
who is taking all these comments into account? where are the accountants, bcos a reconciliation of theses harsh and soft statements have to be done in the future.
it surprising that prophet pastor and men of God in nigeria have left their duty post and join polities.in the days of the bible prophets tells the kings and leaders where they go wrong but in our time and days nigeria prophets and preachers receives awards from the corrupt govt of nigeria some even told us in the past that God called them to come and be the president of Nigeria now they are tired and fall out of the game .The man of God prophesied the mind of yaruba people but it can’t happen as a prophet I am i nullify that prophecy in Jesus name . if u believe my own prophecy say amen .
That reminds me buhari should be carful with Yoruba people because they will tried all means to kill him so that their brother Osibanjo will become president, so he should not allow them into his govt. please i don’t want to lose our President .don’t allow them near u pleas.
There is a way that seems right unto a man,but the end of it all is DESTRUCTION.u people should be wise
prayer is the key Nigerians,In my own countery we love prayer.
Xup fwends,as 4 me i belief in wot dat prophet said cos he is talking 2 me,ask m y?.
Believ me or nt,i am d savior of Nigeria,i am coming soon to rule my country and my own people,God loves u al and i also lov nigerias,wait 4 me,just a little tym more.
well my gud prophet if truly God said dat u can still pray and ask him 4 mercy upon Nigeria as we all join hand 2 pray 4 our country.
all the mallam need to go to morning school,inorder for them to understand simple vocabullary of english,or english shuld b writen in hausa language for them,for a better understanding,but remember,a mallam wil always remain a mallam,no matter d level of ascertainity of education.what d prophet said is a simpl speech,but a mallam find it difficult to understand,i don’t knw y a mallam shuld bear d name nigeria,it makes me fil ashame for deterioration of economy mandibularism.
By God’s grace nigeria wl survive
MR PRESIDENT WILL NOT DIE IN JESUS NAME, HE WILL LIVE TO TAKE NIGERIA TO THAT PROMISE LAND..
Payer, prayer prayer is what we need for our President. I have started this on my own even before now but the President should be warned against three vices that he may do that will not allow divine protection from God and prayers of saints to work for him. I have personally written these three issues in the social media before the election that brought him in.
1. never play politics of religion with biasness towards his religion.
2. never play tribal politics moving towards the region where he comes from.
3. never play the game of politics towards his personal interest.
The 4th is a summary of the first three: He should see Nigeria as a single constituency ill-respective of tribe, religion or section. If he does this,he will fulfill his days in office as the president of Nigeria.
Nigerians love him,and God wants him there and that is why he worn the election but he should bring in the through change for Nigerians as promised during electioneering campaigns. So far so good actions from him. Cheers.
I Pray that GMB will not die premature death,in Jesus,name.every bad leader that did not like what GMB is doing ,even, if there in thesame party and they din’t whant his good works they will die ontimely death in Jesus name amen.
Nigeria can not see day light when so called Ex governor under Jonathan are arguing who stole $10 billion .This is not in Naira .This is in dollars 10 BILLION . Nigerians are so docile that the deserve the BAD governments they are getting. In many countries NO GOVERNOR WILL BE WALKING THE STREETS AFTER STEALING SUCH MONEY.Many Nigerian Leaders think that being a leader means stealing official money with impudence. President Buhari has to make a demand from even Obasanjos regime to produce Nigerian stolen money
The Obasanjo regime stole Nigeria blind . The funny thing is Nigerians themselves do not show anger. THEY ACCEPT THE STATUS QUO. Corruption has eaten the very foundation of our National progress that we may not see daylight easily.
When will Dubai give Nigerians a list of Nigerians who abused and stole and deposited stolen Nigerian money to poor Nigerians
Stupid Prophets talking of predictions this are criminals who rape women , faslely claim that they predict SHAME ON THEM LION IN SHEEP CLOTHING ARE THESE PROHPETS
Better watch your words
God why is it that you selectively talk to some people and abadon others. You pave way for some people to direct or decieve. God this is gross unfairlness because I want to know myself. I do’nt want to know the future of this blessed country from the mouth of any prophet again. I am already confuse with your present setup of selective close cycles of your favorites prophets. I do not know the true prophets from the false ones. I know I cannot force you to answer me but I have made myself clear to you and my conscience is clear. Enough is enough. please just help my unbeliving spirit. But I promise in my next life I will turn from doubting Thomans to a trusting one. GOD SHOW US THE WAY IN THIS NATION. May the blessing be.
OGA PROPHET COME TAKE SHEKPEE… THE ONLY MAN THAT DID”T EVEN PREDICT JONATHAN’S DEFEAT BUT PROPHESIED IT WITH 100 PERCENT ASSURANCE WAS REV FATHER MBAKA OF ADORATION MINISTRY. SO DON’T SAY WHAT WILL TAKE YOU TO JAIL COS YOU ARE PLANING TO KILL OUR PRESIDENT.
Our God is a God of resurrection!God will win in Nigeria!Nigeria will experience a sudden change in jesus Name.Nigeria will not end this year in sorrow
My believed Nigeria nobody pray for any body to die,from the whole matter is that every body is encourage to pray for the president Buhari and the Vice president Yemi Osabanjo. The comment is very clear we should pray for the nation,Let me ask u all how many have u pray for the president and Vice president and the Nation as well?
the Lord delivered his pple tru d mouth of a prophet,nd also tru d mouth of a prophet brought their fall.this man of God u must remember is not God,nd God will only reveal to him the extent he wants him to know.God sometimes changes his word,we all know abt king Hezekiah whom God initially sent his prophet to tell him he would die. pls if u are nt sure abt the truth of a prophet,remain silent, rather than insult who could really be the mouth piece of God.God loves this country,let him use whoever he know will take us to the promise land,cos we by grace nd mercy will surely get there.Allelujah
Chris, AS I can see that you have so much believe in the so called prophets of the Bible. The truth is this, from the book of Genesis to the last book of the Bible all the names there never historically existed. Bible letters are plagiarism of Our African ancestors writings which the white men copied from Egypt at the city of Abydos were all the letters of the Bible can be located. If doubt fly down to Egypt in the city of Abydos and see for yourself the truth. Jesus never existed. Abraham down to Noah are imaginary story they never existed. God son is a black man whose name is Heru or Horus in Greek tongue. And Almighty God is Amen-Re Read your (Revelation3:14). The true prophets of Almighty God are the Africans in the name of, Seti1, Ahmose 1; Imhotep, Aset, Set, Unas, Namer,Merilukas,Ramses,Tuthmosis, etc.
say what u like… keep talking. The will of My Allah will be. predicted or not.
I want to believe every sincere Nigerian knows President Buhari is on point, i mean he is making a lot of effort to restore the economy and security of this nation, now lets not be sentimental, whatever the case may be let both muslims and christians pray for Him. May the Almighty God Sustain President Buhari with all he needs to restore Nigeria.
All these prophesies are from their small gods, so no more prophecy from the God of Abraham, Yakub, and the last of prophets Muhammad (swa ) . Therefore, the prophecy is not true ,& the president by special grace of God will complete his tenure and even go for the second tenure.
Fake prophet,ur juju man lied 2 u.buhari will rule n rule by God grace,if ur re a real prophet where re our chibok girl or our country missing funds,boko haram leader.u re 2 fake pastor.
It’s high time we prayed, GOD has a reward 2 them dat seek HIM deligently n those who hear him well n do his work are his disciples indeed. I BELIEVE wat is happening in our DEAR nation is just a setup for our set-on and nobody should capitalized on it. Our dear PRESIDENT in my own critical examination has alot 2 offer, we should pray for him to succeed and let GOD’S will be done.
our beloved PMB will never die untimely but live to disapoint all d bad people of nigeria
Hello My Good People of Nigeria,the Prophet is a big liar,President Buhari will complete his four years term and will willingly hand over to a man God have already chosen to continue in 2019.And that Person will Shock Nigerians. If you are interested to know the person then ask me question on this page and I will get back to you.God Bless You and God Bless Nigeria.
Prophecy is the language of people who do not know God as well as the language of man who is living in the land of blinds where him as only a man with an eye lead the rest of the blind.Prophecy is an idiotic concept in religion called christianity. If these deceivers in the name of so-called pastors are not ignorant about who is God , they must have known that if any person can understand these 8 things in life that person does not need any more prophecy and that 8 things are, Heh and Hauhet, Amun and Amaunet, Kuk and Kauket, Nun and Naunet,. And I want every one who searches for truth abou who is God and how the creation came about to google this site and read by clicking every words marked with read. to see the meaning of the 8 deites that brought about the whole creation. The site is, Ancient Egypt the mythology.christianity is a mechanism of stagnation stay away fro religion and let Bible and tits prophecies vain prophets go and you will be free as an Africa and free forever. African, your religion is Medu Nature which is the whole writings our Ancestors left for us on the walls of Egyptian pyramids.
l just pray God will have mercy on you for the rubbish you voice out,again that GOD will meet you now you are alife before you die to meet him as a sinner- doomed for hell.
God,I believe gave Nigeria pmb.and will surly preserve him even if he want two tenures. God is not the author of confusion.
God for hw long dis criticizing will continue n dis country? As a xtian er vote for Muslim without doutd. Lean to luv each other as nigerian.stop all dis rr dis Muslim dis z xtian. We er one
The death is from God,by the grace of Almighty God our newly president would not die now,He will full God’s promises for this our beloved country Nigeria.May Allah protect him from evil people and give him long life.Amen.
I cry n pity dis my generatioñ bcos we r all blind, were is d discerning spirit in us. when we receive a prophesy lik dis dis there is way out n d prophet said we should pray wich tells us dat he not of doom. dis prayerless generatioñ dat tink we çan do it without God Almighty, its not men who build protect a city its GOD WHO willed it so
The pedophile and child rapist bokohari will never live to tell the story
Dis yeye Prophet wit d name of a clown likened to Baba Sakaworo exhibits d person of an hungry street vendor seeking for food Make u ppl giv him chop IJN no evil will befall our leaders Where do dese monkey banana Yoruba fake prophets emerg from self Na mount Horeb or Sinai ?
The will of God must be done. Take note: God is still revealing HIMSELF to his chosens and never you doubt it. Lets keep praying my good people God bless you all.
pastor,u must b very stupid 2 say such a thing gosh!u ar soo fake it is obvious. back 2 sender.
Hmmmmmm this life were are we heading to kai so painful Dede one rest in perfect peace
Let the prophet interving n pray that God should avert the death don’t prophecy rubish
may be he is the one to kill them.for that reason u may be hold responsible for anything that happens to our leaders. stupid.
Bread and butter pastor, when are you going to die ?
Tell us the exact date Nigeria will get out of recession ? Mugu NO fall this TIME try again