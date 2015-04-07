Osun State-born Prophet, J.K. Hephzibah, otherwise known as Baba Peculiar, who predicted the defeat of Nigeria’s President Goodluck Jonathan in the presidential election has disclosed that the President-Elect, General Muhammadu Buhari needs fervent prayers from Nigerians in order not to die in power like President Umaru Yar’Adua.

The respectable cleric made this known on Saturday, April 4, 2015 in Lagos while addressing national issues.

According to Hephzibah: “One of my seven-point messages to the president-elect, General Muhammadu Buhari, that is been packaged to be released during my miracle night in Lagos in a few days time is that Nigerians should pray for President Buhari in order to avert his death.

“I saw the new president in my vision being kept somewhere for most of his followers to rule this country.”

Baba Peculiar, in his predictions, further said Buhari, as loved by many, is not the messiah to save this country.

He said he would just rule for a period of time to pave the way for God’s chosen person that will take Nigeria to the Promise Land.

The cleric added: “I see Professor Yemi Osinbajo ruling this country, while General Buhari will just be there like a ceremonial head.

“In fact, Osinbajo also needs to be careful because he would be assassinated by an ex-military Head of State.

“God told me he is giving the mandate to Jimi Agbaje of PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) in Lagos State, but the power that be in APC (All Progressives Congress) will try to upturn the election in their favour and if care is not taken, this may lead to crisis.”

The notable prophet, in his conclusion, urged all men of God to pray for Buhari in order for him to complete is term.

“I implore Nigerian men of God to avoid being used by politicians.

“By doing so, they are playing God and the consequence will not be palatable,” said Hephzibah.