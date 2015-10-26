A commercial sex worker simply identified as Roseline has died after a marathon sex romp with customers in a brothel in Obollo-Afor, Enugu State. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, led to the arrest of one Ikechukwu Oga, who was the last customer that spent the night with the deceased.Ikechukwu had gone to a brothel where he met with the deceased and struck a sex deal.

Having agreed on the bargain, Ikechukwu said he was asked to wait for his turn, as someone was already on the line.

By the time he came back, Roseline was still on duty just as she pleaded with him to exercise patience, promising to be with him throughout the night.

She later invited him into the room for his turn but was unable to conclude the deal as the commercial sex worker complained of being tired which forced him to come down.

He reportedly slept off but was woken up by sympathizers who complained that Roseline was already dead.

“I did not conclude my first round of the deal before she complained that she was tired and that was at midnight.

I came down and that was the end of the sex match. I cannot say what led to her death, he said.

The corpse of the deceased have been recovered and deposited in a nearby hospital while the suspect is helping the police in their investigations.