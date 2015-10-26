A commercial sex worker simply identified as Roseline has died after a marathon sex romp with customers in a brothel in Obollo-Afor, Enugu State. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, led to the arrest of one Ikechukwu Oga, who was the last customer that spent the night with the deceased.Ikechukwu had gone to a brothel where he met with the deceased and struck a sex deal.
Having agreed on the bargain, Ikechukwu said he was asked to wait for his turn, as someone was already on the line.
By the time he came back, Roseline was still on duty just as she pleaded with him to exercise patience, promising to be with him throughout the night.
She later invited him into the room for his turn but was unable to conclude the deal as the commercial sex worker complained of being tired which forced him to come down.
He reportedly slept off but was woken up by sympathizers who complained that Roseline was already dead.
“I did not conclude my first round of the deal before she complained that she was tired and that was at midnight.
I came down and that was the end of the sex match. I cannot say what led to her death, he said.
The corpse of the deceased have been recovered and deposited in a nearby hospital while the suspect is helping the police in their investigations.
18 on “Prostitute Dies After Marathon Sex With Customers In Enugu”
someone online for evil sex ?some men are crazing fools! for roseline,let her roseline herself on hellfire kind of online as her life is offline on earth.For the remaining prostitutes,hellfire awaits you all.
what a pity i think she has passed judgement on her self already anyway maybe it was as a result of hardship in the system, God please forgive her, may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace Amen.
Yes is possible bcos it happen
It’s a way to survived just look at where she has end her self poor you rest in peace.
this must be a leason 2 all the girl,i don’t have much 2 say bcos she have already judge her self already bt may the lord have mercy on her
wages of sin is Death
What a shame to the young man who ll be facing murder charges all in the name of fuck,is a pity guys be wise.decency is not a pride.
Is a sad news but all thesame we are in the world.you must be good for your own good
is left for the roseline and her GOd oh
Unfortunate, eternity has come.
God pls help ur people
BAD NEWS. MAY GOD HELP US
may God help him out of this.
Really is a pitty,all prostitutes pls repent its end time..oh
Is a pity is only God know what happened,
Never can tell what led her to such attitude. May her gentle soul rest in peace.
God wil help
Is becus of hardthings dat made sompeople end their lyf somwere in d world bt her soul r.i.p