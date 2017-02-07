Recall that as the Nationwide protest against the Government was going on yesterday, so was the #IstandwithBuhari protest in Abuja yesterday, some women who were part of the protest claimed they were offered N1000 for their participation.

The women who carried placards in support of the government, complained of serious hardship and asked for a better standard of living. One of them who was interviewed in this video said they were offered N1000 and pure water.

Watch the videos below;