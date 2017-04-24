PUNCH’s State House Correspondent, Olalekan Adetayo has been expelled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief Security Officer, Basir Abubakar from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adetayo had earlier being summoned to the CSO’s office and was questioned on two reports he considered uncomplimentary of Buhari and his administration.

He referred to the lead story of SUNDAY PUNCH of April 23, 2017 titled “Fresh anxiety in Aso Rock over Buhari’s poor health” and queried the motive behind it.

He also referred PUNCH’s column, Aso Rock Lens, published on Saturday, April 22, 2017 and titled “Seat of power’s event centres going into extinction.”

Abubakar asked one of his men to go and take Adetayo’s statement and revert to him.

He thereafter directed the Officer in Charge, Department of State Services, Victor Nwafor, to withdraw the reporter’s accreditation tag and lead him out of the premises after retrieving his personal belongings from the Press Gallery of the Council Chambers.

Nwafor left an instruction at the Admin Reception that Adetayo should no longer be allowed into the premises after which he handed him over to another security operative who led Adetayo Olalekan to where his car was parked to ensure he left the premises as instructed.