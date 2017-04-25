The State House correspondent of Punch Newspaper, Lekan Adetayo, who was earlier expelled from the Aso Rock Villa by the Chief Security Officer, CSO, to President Muhammadu Buhari, has been recalled.

The recall was sequel to a clearance given to the spokespersons of the president, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, by the Director General of the State Security Service, SSS, Lawal Daura.

This was revealed by Mr. Shehu in a mail he sent to the chairman of the State House Press Corps, Ubale Musa, late on Monday.

“We just got a clearance from Malam Lawal Daura, the DG SSS to recall Lekan to the Villa.

“Please come along with him tomorrow. The Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina and I will resolve the issues,” Mr. Shehu said in the mail.

The presidential spokesperson also advised correspondents covering the Villa “to handle this with maturity. It will not help anyone to start daring the security. Lekan should be assured that he is safe. We will straighten out everything.”

Mr. Adetayo’s expulsion is believed to be over a story his paper published on Sunday about the state of health of the President.

Shortly after the expulsion, Mr. Adesina had tweeted that the media office was not consulted before the decision was taken.

He also expressed the commitment of Mr. Buhari not to tamper with press freedom.