The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Modu Sheriff has been described by Edward Pwajok, the lawmaker representing Jos South/East federal constituency as an undertaker brought into the opposition party to bury it.

Speaking with journalists after defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pwajok described the PDP crisis as self-inflicted.

He said he warned against the invitation of Sheriff to the party, and accused PDP stakeholders of not doing enough to broker peace in the party.

“Governor Fayose has been quoted not once, not twice, as saying that if the supreme court affirms senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the chairman of PDP, he and others like him will have no option but to leave the PDP and join another party,” he said.

Is that how to reconcile? Don’t forget that it was the same Fayose that invited Sheriff into the PDP. It was not APC that imposed Sheriff on PDP. It is a self-inflicted wound.

Some of us had warned that bringing this man into the party is like bringing an undertaker to come and bury the party. Have we not been vindicated now?

“When former President Goodluck Jonathan convened a meeting to possibly broker a truce, you saw what happened, Sheriff and others walked out and that was the end of any such solution.

“The reality is that it is the party itself that is the cause of its own problems”, he added.