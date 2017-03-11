Prince Michael Franklin, the Paternal first counsin to Queen Elizabeth II has been given the title, Adaidaha of Efik Eburutu by the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.

The Obong, who is a Treaty King and Grand Patriarch of the Efik Kingdom, also conferred the President of Brazzaville Foundation, Mr. Johnnie Olivier, with the same title in recognition of his global peace initiatives.

The duo was led to the palace of the Obong by a former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, alongside a former presidential adviser, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and the Chief Executive Officer, Henshaw Capital Partners, Chief Barbara Etim-James.

At a grand ceremony, which attracted well meaning sons and daughters of the Efik Kingdom, including a former Managing Director of Tinapa Business and Resorts, Chief Bassey Ndem, and Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong, the Obong said the conferment was as a reminder of the relationship between the Efik people and the British Colony.

The Obong gave certificates and sceptres to the recipients with specific charge on Prince Franklin to show it to the English monarch.

Introducing the recipients earlier, Duke said Olivier and Franklin had been involved in ensuring global peace in troubled areas.

Duke said, “There is hardly any peace move in the continent of Africa that Olivier does not work behind the scene. He finds alternative solutions to conflict resolution. Played crucial role in South Africa during the apartheid era and was involved. Prince Franklin is his ally.”

Chairman of Obong of Calabar Executive Forum, Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong, said the conferment was a re-enactment of the relationship between the Efik and Britain.

“The event is significant. It is not too common to confer an Efik title on foreigners. It is a re-enactment of the relationship between the Efik, Britain and peace. What we have seen is going to bring to the Efik and its people a positive relationship. We have by this shown that we still recall the past,” he said.

Asuquo, however, urged the visitors to visit the palace at least once every year.

In his response, Price Franklin promised to visit the palace regularly, adding that they would extend their humanitarian roles to other parts of the world.