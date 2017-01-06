President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that all the kidnapped Chibok girls will one day be reunited with their families.

He said this while reacting to the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a statemment issued by Femi Adesina, the president noted that the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

President Buhari also commends the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urges them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

The president assures that the Nigerian Government will continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria, a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said.

The military announced the recovery of Rakiya on Thursday.