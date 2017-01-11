Following allegations by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that Chief Ralph Uwaruike was one of the masked persons who agreed to testify against Nnamdi Kanu, the MASSOB leader has dismissed the allegations as idiotic.

The leader of Biafra Independent Movement and founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State (MASSOB) Uwazuruike described Kanu and his IPOB as fraudsters who were out to deceive gullible people.

He said if he wished to give evidence against the Director of Radio Biafra, he would have done so in the open court, rather than request to be masked.

IPOB Director of Media, Emma Powerful, had in a recent statement issued in Owerri, alleged that the MASSOB/BIM leader, Uwazuruike, and one Mr. Chijioke Mbaneri, from Enugu State and some others had agreed with the DSS to hide under a screen to give evidence during the ongoing treason trial of Kanu before Justice Binta Nyako in Abuja.

Uwazuruike, who addressed newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday, however, dismissed the claim by IPOB, describing it as not only idiotic, stupid but also laughable.

Uwazuruike said, “I was the one who discovered Nnamdi Kanu in 2009, 10 years after I had started MASSOB when I travelled to London. I gave the money to establish Radio Biafra, rented a house for him and bought him a car because he was jobless and into Yahoo-Yahoo. He was not in school and had no degree.”

“When I appointed him as the Director of Radio Biafra, Benjamin and others refused to work under him because they said he was a fraudster. So, he is nobody and I can’t travel to Abuja to give evidence against him and worst of all to wear a mask to do that.

“The insinuation by IPOB is not only idiotic, stupid but laughable because I am still the leader of the Biafra struggle.”