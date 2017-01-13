Nollywood actor, Ramsey Noah has noted that the immediate past government led by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan did more good for the movie industry compared to the current administration.

The actor said that the previous government invested financially in the movie industry while this present government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has not really done much for the industry.

‘The new government, based on situations right now has a little setback. The government before was aiding the industry a whole lot trying to propel a lot of funds and increasing cinemas and outlets for the films to sell.”

‘In this dispensation, it’s a bit minimized but we are hoping that by the time things settle properly they will look into it’