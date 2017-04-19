Alhaja Sikirat Yekini, mother of late Super Eagles Striker, Rashidi Yekini has won N2m during her appearance on the popular TV show, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”.

Pa Dejumo Lewis and Binta Ayo Mogaji-Oduleye assisted her during the game show’s special edition tagged “Who Deserves to Be a Millionaire?”

Late Yekini who scored 37 goals in 58 appearances for the Super Eagles died in May 2012 at the age of 48.

In what was described as another big relief for the aged woman, she went home with N2m during the show held at Ultima Studios in Lagos.

The highly elated Alhaja Yekini said the gesture had revealed to her that God truly exists

“Also, I am getting to realize that there are still some good people in our midst. Everything is still like a dream to me”, she said in a chat after the show.

The woman who spoke in Yoruba added, “When the representative of this company contacted me that he would be coming to visit me‎, all the way from Lagos, and that I should consider him as one of my sons, I could not believe it.

He said they wanted to celebrate with me and reward me. He now said something that touched my heart: “we want to do part of what Rashidi would have further done for you if he had been around”. Honestly, I was touched.”

She disclosed that she would spend the money won on food and medication.

She said, “Let me tell you, the essence of events like this in human life cannot be quantified! It gives longevity. That is the feeling I am having now. I am going to live longer. I have just seen life, yet again in another perspective. Also, maybe I should tell you that the organizers have assured me of their guidance to enable me spend the money meaningfully.”