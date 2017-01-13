The decision of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to appoint a national overseer for the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria is final.

Speculations that the Man of God resigned as RCCG General Overseer were also dismissed by the Church’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Segun Adegbiji.

Adegbiji while addressing journalists at Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun State, on Thursday explained that the plan to have a national or country overseer for the RCCG Nigeria was ongoing before the purported implementation of the now suspended Corporate Governance Code by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

Adegbiji, who said he was briefing the press on behalf of the leadership of the church, stated that the decision of Adeboye to appoint one of the seven Assistant General Overseers of the church, Pastor Joshua Obayemi, as the Nigeria’s national overseer was irreversible.

He said, “If you know Daddy GO (Adeboye) very well, he does not make such an important decision without consulting the Church Council, and most importantly, God. That decision has been made and it does not in any way affect his position as the General Overseer of the RCCG.

“So, there is no need to reverse the decision after the Federal Government has suspended the implementation of the FRC law.”