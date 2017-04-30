Last night’s victory of Nigerian-born British pugilist, Anthony Joshua over Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA title is still fresh on the minds of Nigerians though Joshua was turned down in 2008 by Nigerian boxing officials when he wanted to represent the country of his parents at the Olympic Games. He was told he was not good enough.

Joshua has made no secret of his Nigerian heritage. If anything, he embraces it. His middle name, Femi (short for Oluwafemi), is as Nigerian and he has not been shy to speak about his Nigerian roots.

Below are the reactions to his victory;

Nigeria: Anthony Joshua is our son. Ghana: Lies! He was born in Accra. He’s ours! England: He represents us! He’s British! Anthony: pic.twitter.com/UBrNtmEbiP — WonderWoman (@NonyeBiko) April 30, 2017

Nigeria: Anthony Joshua is our son. Ghana: Lies! He was born in Accra. He’s ours! England: He represents us! He’s British! Anthony: pic.twitter.com/UBrNtmEbiP — WonderWoman (@NonyeBiko) April 30, 2017

Anthony Joshua wanted to box for Nigeria; he was rebuffed. He went back to UK, & was further developed there. Today we are claiming him. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) April 30, 2017

Mountain Of Fire be like; O Lord, Make my enemies bow before me the same Way Klitschko bowed b4 Anthony Joshua.

Oya pray. @Gidi_Traffic — Your ancestors (@teddybear_Hort) April 30, 2017

@cchukudebelu If Anthony Joshua grew up in Nigeria, he would have been a frustrated sports man. Celebrate him but remember that he is not yours — Xcel 101 🇳🇬 (@Sir_XceL) April 30, 2017

Massive congratulations to @anthonyfjoshua ! Driving around the city seeing everyone in high spirits and I’m inspired. WIN. 💪🏾 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 29, 2017