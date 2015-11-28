

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday submitted the name of Yahaya Bello as the party’s new candidate for Kogi governorship supplementary poll.

Bello replaces Prince Abubakar Audu, who died last weekend after leading the poll with 41,000.

Read his profile below

Alhaji Yahaya Bello Adoza (Fair Plus) is an astute business man and the Managing Director of FairPlus International Ltd and also the Director of Kogi Youth Arise Forum.

He was born on 18th June 1975 in Agassa, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State to the family of Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi and Hajia Hawa Bello Oziohu. He is the last of 6 siblings.

He started his early education in 1984 in LGEA Primary School, Agassa In Okene LGA. In 1989 he enrolled for College in Agassa Community Secondary School, Anyava, Agassa-Okene. His quest for qualitative education saw him changing schools five times until he finally settled for Government Secondary School, Suleja-Niger State, where he sat for his JSSCE. He continued in the same school for his secondary education and wrote his SSCE Exams In 1994. He immediately enrolled for ‘A’ level exams in Kaduna State Polytechnic Zaria in 1995 and proceeded to the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University ABU Zaria in 1996 to study Accounting. He graduated in 1999.

He bagged his Bachelor of Accounting Degree from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Master of Business Administration from the same institution.

Whilst pursuing his Masters he also enrolled for professional certification with the Association of National Accountant of Nigeria (ANAN) at Jos (2002) and became a chattered fellow of ANAN in 2004.

Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s working career started in 2001 when he was posted to Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for his NYSC mandatory service to his fatherland. He distinguished himself during the course of the service and was offered an appointment in the same office as Revenue Officer II. His hard work singled him out for promotion to accountant in a very short period. He was later transferred to head the Makurdi Zonal office Account Department. He has worked in various departments in the office and has risen to the post of Assistant Chief Accountant.

Applying his entrepreneurial skills, Alhaji Yahaya Bello mastered the art of informed stock trading and had a financial breakthrough right before the crash of the stock market. His stock portfolio investments cut across the oil and gas, finance, transportation, and agro related sectors. He then grew and expanded his real estate investments expanding into a number of states in the country. He currently funds three orphanage homes and sponsors hundreds of Kogi State undergraduates in various higher institutions both within and outside the country. His strong drive for community development inspired him to invest in various community projects. He loves reading, traveling, driving, soccer and boxing.

Alhaji Yahaya Bello is married with children.