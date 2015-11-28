The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday submitted the name of Yahaya Bello as the party’s new candidate for Kogi governorship supplementary poll.
Bello replaces Prince Abubakar Audu, who died last weekend after leading the poll with 41,000.
Read his profile below
Alhaji Yahaya Bello Adoza (Fair Plus) is an astute business man and the Managing Director of FairPlus International Ltd and also the Director of Kogi Youth Arise Forum.
He was born on 18th June 1975 in Agassa, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State to the family of Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi and Hajia Hawa Bello Oziohu. He is the last of 6 siblings.
He started his early education in 1984 in LGEA Primary School, Agassa In Okene LGA. In 1989 he enrolled for College in Agassa Community Secondary School, Anyava, Agassa-Okene. His quest for qualitative education saw him changing schools five times until he finally settled for Government Secondary School, Suleja-Niger State, where he sat for his JSSCE. He continued in the same school for his secondary education and wrote his SSCE Exams In 1994. He immediately enrolled for ‘A’ level exams in Kaduna State Polytechnic Zaria in 1995 and proceeded to the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University ABU Zaria in 1996 to study Accounting. He graduated in 1999.
He bagged his Bachelor of Accounting Degree from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Master of Business Administration from the same institution.
Whilst pursuing his Masters he also enrolled for professional certification with the Association of National Accountant of Nigeria (ANAN) at Jos (2002) and became a chattered fellow of ANAN in 2004.
Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s working career started in 2001 when he was posted to Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for his NYSC mandatory service to his fatherland. He distinguished himself during the course of the service and was offered an appointment in the same office as Revenue Officer II. His hard work singled him out for promotion to accountant in a very short period. He was later transferred to head the Makurdi Zonal office Account Department. He has worked in various departments in the office and has risen to the post of Assistant Chief Accountant.
Applying his entrepreneurial skills, Alhaji Yahaya Bello mastered the art of informed stock trading and had a financial breakthrough right before the crash of the stock market. His stock portfolio investments cut across the oil and gas, finance, transportation, and agro related sectors. He then grew and expanded his real estate investments expanding into a number of states in the country. He currently funds three orphanage homes and sponsors hundreds of Kogi State undergraduates in various higher institutions both within and outside the country. His strong drive for community development inspired him to invest in various community projects. He loves reading, traveling, driving, soccer and boxing.
After extensive consultations, the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday submitted the name of Yahaya Bello as the party’s new candidate for Kogi governorship supplementary poll.
Bello replaces Prince Abubakar Audu, who died last weekend after leading the poll with 41,000.
Alhaji Yahaya Bello is married with children.
60 on “Read Profile Of Yahaya Bello, Kogi APC Governorship Candidate”
Ride on, No shaking, ALHAJI YAHYA BELLO (D MESIAH), OSIRI EYI MA KUEWU, WAA ZUSE OZIDU.
May allah protect him
I wish him success in the rest of pre election and God guidance.
Yahaya Bello is our next governor in Kogi state in sha Allah
Avo ni ni oooo. We will fiks all igala problems insha Allah. I don’t know y igala’s are afraid of ebira now. Chaiiiii
Afraid of ebiras in what way ? Why can’t you people do without fomenting trouble ? Be it known to you that it is God that enthrones and whoever He wills He gives. It is not in anybody’s power to fix him or herself. Have this at the back of your mind and stop talking like one that lacks understanding !!!
Anonymouse! Get out u ar a big fool, did the igala’s wish to rotate the governorship post wit other ethnic groups, if not of death of so call abubakar audu. Though, he is d 1 moved post far frm the Ebiras nd he has returned it back to us as an enforcement frm the Great God. Hahahahahahahhahahah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ethnic(Igala) frm animal kingdom….You(Igala) shal c
hahahaaa what a goat have seen that he walk away a dog sees it and begin barking. Fools are the ebiras
U dis product of a goat, don’t even talk bcos u guys’re opportunist. If yahaya does not do well we wil flush him out like Shit in toilet.
Afraid of ebiras in what way ? Why do you people like formenting trouble ? Be it known to you that it is God that enthrones and He fixes whoever He wills. It is not in anybody’s hand to fix him or herself. Have this at the back of your mind and stop talking like one that lacks understanding !!!
I blame you ?
If U Want Yahaya Bello Should Become Governor Let Do The Write Tin 4 People To Be Happy Wth Him
What a great breakthrough after over twenty years of Marginalization of Ebira People,May almighty God see him though.
God will survive us for the rest election,(AMIN)
Iam happy for Kogi Central for clinching this kind post after how many years they live together with other people without smelling this kind of position,as God says it”s time the young man did not even pass through any stressed for campaign ,neither has he spent much money but today he is the governor elect even without complete the remaining one. this is a lesson for everybody that God time is the best. lastly congratulation toin comimg governor wishing you well in your future endeavour.
God time is the best ,wishing you best of luck in your new assignment. my advice for you is to put God first, in whatever you are doing with fear of God you will surely excel.
Quite a simple and calculative fellow destiny has chosen for the Kogi people. They should now discard their popular slogan of “the patient dog eats no bone”.
the entre people i wish u good luck and properityy
yahaya Bello is a God sent. I wish him good luck but i m very sure he is going to change the people of kogi state for the better. At last Ibira my inlaws produce another gov.
It is HE that gives or takes from whosoever HE wishes.A big lesson for mankind.Pls put GOD first before any other thing.Accept my congratulations, gov-elect Yahaya Bello.
yahya bello God will definently be with u.
God has done it for him. Let’s all join hand together to move Kogi state forward. My advice to the Igala, the Igbira and the Okun.
god time is the best yaha belle goodluk
if God say yes who can say no, dat is for d igala pple, congratulation fair plus my prayer is dat d lord wil enlarge ur coast an give u knowledge and wisdom to rule dis governorship because knowledge is d beingining of life wish u longlife and prosperity tnk u
Congratulation Alhaji YAHAYA on your victory 5 Dec. 2015 governorships I wish longlife an prosperity moving kogi state to the next level.
Sai Yahya Bello’ May Almight Allah Be With Our Beloved Son, U Put Smile On Ebira People Face,those Who Were Chased 4rm Benue Nd We Accommodated Them Are Now Refering To Us As Minority, Alhamdulilah God Is With Us And Also Fight For Us, Pls When U Enter D Office Becareful The God Of Ebiraland Will Be With U Now Nd Forever We All Luv U We Will Keep On Praying 4 U God Bless U.
Achewuru once said, “Ozomayi uhoo eneezi asasikwai”.
(UHOO ONOO YOO).
May Allah Almighty guide u thru to make us proud, Amin
l wish you success for the supplementary election taken plc now and congratulation as governor elect.
slow down God is at work in kogi
i believe God will use him and make kogi a better state.
I congratulate you Yahaya Bello, may the Lord God lead you and support you for The promise land you are takin your people too, please dont be stinging, dont play triberlism, may God be with you. 3 gbosa for Bello, gbosa gbosa gbosaaaaaaa
Waooo this is gr8t can sumbody wake me up, wait yahaya are u kidding me? Kogi state gov, hmmmm. So God time is the best, am proud to be an ebira boy, gudluck fair plus
Congratulation God has deliver us from I gala hand. Pls carry okun people along. Remember our origin from kwara. We always one brother. We support your victory waoo God be with you sir.
congrat my brother .may allah continue to wisdom and patients to rule and govern .d young shall grow.let d old men go and have time for dia family and rest.love u my governor. from zamfara state
Allihamdulihi,now we the ebiras can finally held our head high its really a new dawn for kogi state may Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect you our governor elect (Alhaji yahaya bello)am sure u will make us proud.
Mr Yagaha Bello,you are one of the Awoist DAT people had been hoping for.Try and delivered well
The God Who made it possible for u Alhaji yahaya to be A CAPITAL Governor in kogi state wi never
let u down the God of Ebira land and kabba wi guard U the New Governor Elected ,who soever stand at edge of your break through holy ghost fire wi chase them out of way Amen,Amen Amen
.
God time is the best. God has choseing u to be come a government of kogi state. May God be with you
God time is the best. God has choseing u to be come a government of kogi state. May God be with you
God time is the best. God has choseing u to be come a government of kogi state. May God be with you
God had chosen you for the people, you should pls don’t disappoint us. prove to everybody that cares, that ebira are truly a great people. wishing you best luck may God guide and protect you
Congratulating him now is not important to me, but the big cross before him is change the shamble face of kogi
State.
May the almighty continue to guide you aright
every thing in life need God hand.faleke have God father but you have God see how God lead you truebello carry go na your time baba
U dese Kogites are really ethnics’ oriented Y not try to b more urbane like Yorubas Lagos state has produced at least 3governors that are not of Lagos origins yet no problem Dey hav legislators dat are not even of Yoruba extractions both at Federal &state level Kogites should pray for any of their leaders to perform well in office to d betterment of the state dats d most important thing!!
my brother you are the only one that has made some sense here, I am Igala by tribe and a Lagosian by upbringing. Ordinarily I would have preferred Faleke to be our Governor considering the content of his credentials. Its quite unfortunate my pple in Kogi won’t wake-up to the socioeconomic cum political reality.
yahaya bello May Almighty Allah Protect u
my honor my governor God as du it fo
r us in kogi state may protect u for us include me
Congratulations Gov-elect.May Allah Almighty who exalts you be wt u.amin
pls those making noise should know that “they are not the governor, but yaya bello”
I PRAY MAY ALLHA (GOD) PROTECT U AND LAED US IN GOOD FAITH AMEEN YAHAYA BELLO OUR GOVERNOR
alh. Yahaya bello is a governor elected by Allah not a governor elect by anybody. so any evil plan or power against him shall befall unto d sender inshallahu rikarim. all enemies of progress should say off him and ebira people. let dis should saver as a lesson does greedy and selfish set of people place themselves in position of God. carry our governor!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
my governor my broder god wil c u tru.
Omorihi akoro, Ovoisi omorihi Allahaji Yahaya Bello Onoruoiza vanami ijovani 8years davayi ka aresiyanabira osa, Hahahahaha igala wll never ever tast it again by d grace of god, Day ar going 2 be our slave. AMEN.
Power Belong To God my Governor Elect May Almighty God pretect u 4 D Pple of Kogite Ask God 2 Give U D Wisdom 2 Rule Dis Pple forget about All Dis pple dat ar making noise. Na Godwin..Arome .A. AKA (AROMZY PHOTO STUDIO ABUJA) comfirm Igala Boy.
Power Belong To God my Governor Elect May Almighty God pretect u 4 D Pple of Kogite Ask God 2 Give U D Wisdom 2 Rule Dis Pple forget about All Dis pple dat ar making noise. Na Godwin..Arome .A. AKA (AROMZY PHOTO STUDIO ABUJA) comfirm Igala Boy.
Ebiras: making unecessary counter-productive statements would’nt help matters, if you dont know what to say, pls congratulate AYB & stop there!!! Stop compounding issues for this detribalised promising young man of substance. TO YOUR EXCELLENCY, Alh Yahaya Bello: Forget about all this Side-distractions from Ebira Extration & Concentrate on Paying Civil Servants’ Salaries & developing Kogi into an industrial state of Our Dream. Take Advantage on The Weak Points of The Previous Successive Administrations in The State & equally consolidate on PMB’s Socio-economic Policies in Kogi State. The Almighty God, that Enthrone You Shall Surely See-You-through in the Tax ahead. (AMEN).
Yaya bello congr okun be pent we ar one
d lord is ur strenght govern ur ppl wit truth and trasperency. na Godwin
what Almighty God has done there is noting DAT can amend it, it is piffle wen someone eat 2 his satisfaction & tel others DAT we are all satisfied, if u tink u are d owner of today remember 2morow, give & receive d reward from God, if u refused 2 give one day God will collect all d wealth He has given u & give to dose DAT are yet to satisfy, we have been lookin 4 food 2 eat since 1991 & now God has done His will. (Glory b 2 His Holy name)
Once again I tank God 4 His will.
Being The Governor Of Kogi State Now Yahaya Bello Didnt Pay Workers Salary In The Name Of Screening Exercise He Is A Very Weak Governor Who Could Not Govern His State Fully Well, He Couldnt Pay Athletes Too, He Is Nothing But A Murderer And A Corrupt Leader Who Put People Into Difficult Situation I Pray God Almighty Will Punish Him And His Decendants Forever In Jesus Name And He Will See The Wrath Of God And As The Lord Deliver The Isrealites From Pharaoah So He Will Deliver Us From Yahaya Bello Adoza