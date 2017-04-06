News broke out yesterday about the death of Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli, Fleet Commander of Western Naval Command (WNC). Read here

Ikoli was found dead at his Apapa, Lagos residence. According to reports, the cause of his death is currently under investigation.Some allege that Admiral Ikoli shot himself dead triggering suspicion of another high profile suicide case, while others are convinced that he was assassinated.

Close aides say the deceased had been depressed for a while over his inability to pay the school fees of his children who school abroad due to scarcity of foreign exchange.

He is survived by his wife who is said to be residing in Abuja and children.

