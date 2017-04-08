News of the death of Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli who was fleet commander of the Western Naval Command, Nigerian Navy was received with great shock on Wednesday, April 5 just as the cause of his death is still shrouded in controversy.

Earlier media reports had claimed the late admiral took his own life by shooting himself at his Apapa home due to depression.

However his colleagues said it wasn’t true and that he was assassinated “as he had no cause to kill himself”.

Three expended bullets and his service pistol were found in his bedroom after his houseboy discovered his corpse following sound of gunshots.

It has been revealed that Ikoli was in line to become next chief of naval staff just as he recently earned a special promotion to his present rank from commodore.

His elevation as the next chief of naval staff would have been announced if not for the President Buhari’s trip to London for medical checkup.

He was on the panel probing arms deal which also affects the Armed Forces, including the Navy and was also responsible for introducing smart ID cards and increasing special duty allowance from N4, 000 to N12, 000.

Here are a few things to know about him

1.Rear Admiral Teikumo Daniel Ikoli, a senior officer (equivalent of a Major General) lived alone with his houseboy in Tamadu Barracks, North Avenue, Apapa as his wife is in Abuja, and his children school abroad.

2.He reportedly left the office early on Tuesday (April 4), complaining that he was sick.

3.Some said he was depressed because of an undisclosed ailment which made him lose weight.That he was also constantly struggling to take care of his children abroad as forex scarcity and rising value escalated.

4.When his corpse was found, he was bleeding from the chest.

5. No suicide note was found.

6.Police and Naval authorities have not concluded that the officer who was a member of the presidential committee that probed arms deal committed suicide.

7.His body has been deposited in the mortuary as investigations continue.