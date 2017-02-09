Locals in Delta State have recovered the remains of a police officer reported missing during a fierce gun battle between policemen and Fulani herdsmen on Sunday in Ohoror community.

The body which was found floating on the river close to the scene of the clash by residents of the community who then informed the police.

This is the second clash this year between the terrorists and the policemen within Delta state. The clash is believed to have started after policemen responded to a complaint of rape and attack perpetrated by the Fulani herdsmen. When the police arrived, the Fulani herdsmen who were dressed in police uniform and armed with AK-47 and other dangerous weapons, engaged them in a shootout, leaving some policemen injured, while two were declared missing.

Vanguard reports that the body of one of them has been recovered and deposited at the morgue. A staff at the morgue where the corpse was deposited disclosed that the policeman died from suffocation after he drowned in the muddy part of the river, where he was found.