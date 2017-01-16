Remi Sonaiya who was among the contenders in the 2015 presidential election onthe platform of KOWA stated in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES that she would have fared better than incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari if she had been opportuned.

The former presidential contender who came a distant 12th during the election after poling 13,076 votes said she was ever ready to lead Nigeria anytime she was called upon.

On how she felt contesting the presidential stool, she recalls with pride, “I am very happy I participated. I had no illusions going in. I knew it would take time to bring about a shift in the political culture of money and violence which had been so entrenched in our system. I was glad that I had votes in every single state in the country. I believe the chauvinists too would come round when they realise we need a change.”l

Asked if she would have done anything better than the current government led by President tMuhammadu Buhari, Sonaiya said, “Of course, I would have done better by God’s help. For example, I would have consulted widely in selecting members of my cabinet, so that we would get the best people to manage our affairs in different sectors. Party considerations would not have been primary; the interest of the country would have been.

“And I would have gotten the cabinet in place before my inauguration, so that we would really hit the ground running. It’s strange to nominate people for ministerial positions and not have them assessed by the Senate on their competence in specific areas.”