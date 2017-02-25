”

Following the dismissal of nine directors of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made a personal inspection of facilities at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos, a former Media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has described him as a real leader.

In a post on his twitter handle, Omokri wrote: “Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo visited Murtala Muhammed International Airport and did not like the state of the toilets he saw. The next day ALL Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority directors were FIRED. That is a leader!

“He did not have to unleash the army, or send EFCC after people. He did not make noise. He did not blame past administrations.

“He took responsibility and his small quiet action has reverberated around Nigeria. Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government have felt the impact. God thank you for Osinbajo.”