Former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has called on Churches to sell the private jets of their wealthy pastors and use the money to cater for the needy in their communities, as a means to fight the urge of many to kill themselves.

Omokri who was reacting to the series of recent suicide reports noted that the government may succeed in policing the Lagos lagoon, but he wondered what happens to several unreported cases of people killing themselves in the villages.

Recall that a doctor had jumped into the lagoon at Third Mainland Bridge last week.This was followed by another case of two women who were rescued from jumping into the Lagoon by the Lagos State Police Command.

