Reno-OmokriFormer aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan  Pastor Reno Omokri has said that the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is a threat to Nigeria’s national security.

In his reaction to the 30-page memo Nasir El-Rufai sent to President Buhari, Omokri noted that El-Rufai had the capacity to incite Nigerians against the Buhari’s led administration adding that he was the most manupulative person he has ever met in Nigeria.

Reno also accused the Governor of trying to bring President Muhammadu Buhari’s government  down.

