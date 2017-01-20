In order to hammer in its demands for improved welfare,prompt payment of salaries and improved infrastructure in the health sector, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday, announced a seven-day warning.

Its National President, Ugochukwu Onyebueze announced the strike action at a press conference in Abuja.

He ordered all members of the association to down tools with immediate effect. He said the Federal government has failed to implement a residence training agreement it reached with the association last year.

“All our members nationwide are to totally withdraw their services. Please note that any form of victimization shall be resisted by the association” he said.