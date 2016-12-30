Findings of a test conducted on the much talked about plastic rice conducted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have been released.

The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, made public the findings at a press briefing on Thursday, December 29 in Abuja.

Below are the highlights of the findings:

1. Mrs Oni said that though the rice was found not to be plastic, contrary to media reports, it was still “unwholesome for human consumption”.

2. The tested rice failed NAFDAC integrity test which thus ruled it out for human consumption.

3. She noted that ‘based on the laboratory result, the product is not plastic but rice contaminated with microorganisms above permissible limit.”

4. She said the consignment would be destroyed once handed over by the Nigeria Customs Service.

5. It was also revealed that several metric tons of expired and dangerous rice are still lying in wait at warehouses in neighboring countries with Nigeria as their target markets.