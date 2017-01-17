The continued detention of the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is making God angry according to the Bishop of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries, Nnewi, Anambra State, Most Rev. Abraham Chris Udeh.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the clergyman stressed that there was nothing wrong in Kanu fighting for his freedom and the emancipation of his people from Nigeria.

He noted that while Kanu was being held in prison, security agents clamped down on peaceful Biafra agitators.

According to Bishop Udeh, “What has Kanu done to warrant hounding him into prisons custody for over a year now. Is it because he is merely fighting for his freedom and that of his people?

“Biafra should have been restored by now in accordance with the world history record which showed how some other countries were granted a republic without spilling as much blood as has been spilled in the Biafra agitation.”