News of the death of Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli was received with great shock on Wednesday, April 5 just as the cause of his death is still shroudded in controversy.

Earlier media reports had claimed the late admiral took his own life by shooting himself at his Apapa home due to depression.

However his colleagues said it wasn’t true and that he was assassinated “as he had no cause to kill himself”.

Three expended bullets and his service pistol were found in his bedroom after his houseboy discovered his corpse following sound of gunshots.

It has been revealed that Ikoli was in line to become next chief of naval staff just as he recently earned a special promotion to his present rank from commodore.

His elevation as the next chief of naval staff would have been announced if not for the President Buhari’s trip to London for medical checkup.