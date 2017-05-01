Most of the people arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo were Peoples Democratic Party members, former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu has revealed.

He stated this at a reception organized for former president Olusegun Obasanjo last weekend.

Ribadu, however, insisted that Obasanjo refused to interfere with the activities of the anti-graft agency.

“Things really happened during that period and there were a couple of difficult moments because 99 per cent of the people we arrested were Peoples Democratic Party members.

“He (Obasanjo) exercised self-restraint; he refused to interfere with the day-to-day running of the EFCC.

“Obasanjo is a living proof that hard work does not kill. I wish he would never retire. You can’t afford to retire,” Ribadu said.