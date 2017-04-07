on Thursday where no fewer than 28 members of the house had assembled at the hallowed chamber following a move to impeach the speaker, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu. There was confusion at the Anambra State House of Assemblywhere no fewer than 28 members of the house had assembled at the hallowed chamber following a move to impeach the speaker, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu.

Noticing the move, the speaker absconded with the mace, the symbol of authority of the legislative house.

Amid the confusion, the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano drove to the House of Assembly complex, apparently to intercede.

A source said the governor addressed the 28 members of the house who were members of All Progressive Grand Alliance, pleading with them to persuade others not to carry out the impeachment.

The speaker noticing that her members were adamant in carrying out their mission absconded with the mace, unnoticed.

When the bell signifying her coming into the chambers rang severally the speaker was nowhere to be found.