Members of a criminal gang who attempted to rob the Access Bank Rumuolumeni Branch have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command.

The Police confirmed the arrest of one Sergeant Promise Ukwuoma and an employee of the bank, Samuel Ndudiri.

They were said to have been apprehended after a discreet investigation by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team with assistance from the Technical Intelligence Unit of the Nigeria Police.

According to an online statement, which was confirmed by the State Police Public Relations Officers, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, the duo, were arrested at about 11.35 hours on Friday.

However, some members of the gang, including a police corporal, Gabriel Igwe, of the 19 Police Mobile Force, are currently on the run, while two AK 47 rifles belonging to the serving police personnel were recovered during Friday’s operation.

Ndudiri, the Access Bank employee, was said to have masterminded the failed robbery of the bank with the assistance of the police sergeant, who is from the Department of Operations, Port Harcourt.

“Arrest of a serving Police Sergeant and bank staff involved in bank robbery and recovery of two AK47 rifles belonging to serving personnel on 23/12/2016 at about 1135hrs.

“Sequel to the arrest and handing over of three suspects involved in Access Bank, Eagle Cement Rumuelumeni branch robbery to Intelligence Response Team by CP, Rivers State, for discreet investigation, IRT operatives immediately commenced investigation and with technical assistance from TIU (Technical Intelligence Unit), two key members of the gang were arrested.

The arrested suspects were said to have confessed to the crime, even as the police maintained that efforts were in top gear to ensure the arrest of the fleeing members of the gang.