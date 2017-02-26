63 suspected political thugs brandishing dynamites and cutlasses were arrested by soldiers and men of the Nigeria Police on Saturday, February 25 during the rerun election in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Rivers State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike and two two former local government caretaker committee chairmen, identified as Odiari Princewill and Roland Sekibo were also arrested.

This is just as armed youths and political thugs working for one of the major political parties in the state chopped off the hand of an unidentified official of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The victim, said to have bled profusely as a result of the injury, was taken to a hospital in Port Harcourt for treatment.

The incident, according to sources, happened in Igbo-Etche community in Etche.

It was learnt that another INEC official, who was also on duty during the poll, was abducted.

They (Nwanosike, Princewill, Sekibo and the suspected thugs) were said to have been arrested at Ulakwo 2 in Etche Local Government Area.

But Nwanosike, before being taken away by soldiers, said he was only a party agent of the PDP in the election. He said that he did not commit any crime.

He urged the security agents to allow the election to end before arresting him, even as he maintained that his arrest was unjust.

However, the suspected political thugs were led into a waiting truck and taken away by soldiers.

Also recovered from them were five vehicles and two containers of Tramadol, a banned drug.