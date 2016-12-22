The leaked audio where Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was alleged to have threatened to kill some electoral commission officials will be investigated by foreign forensic experts.

This audio was released days after the Rivers re-run election that was marred by violence leading to the death of at least two police officers.

Wike could be heard in the audio threatening to kill some INEC officials whom he claimed had received money but were yet to deliver on their promise.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris confirmed that the forensic investigators would be invited.

He said that forensic experts from outside the county would assist a panel to analyse the audio recordings.