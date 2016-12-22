The leaked audio where Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was alleged to have threatened to kill some electoral commission officials will be investigated by foreign forensic experts.
This audio was released days after the Rivers re-run election that was marred by violence leading to the death of at least two police officers.
Wike could be heard in the audio threatening to kill some INEC officials whom he claimed had received money but were yet to deliver on their promise.
The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris confirmed that the forensic investigators would be invited.
He said that forensic experts from outside the county would assist a panel to analyse the audio recordings.
View Comments “Rivers Rerun: Police To Invite Foreign Forensic Experts To Investigate Wike’s Leaked Audio”
DIVERSIONARY OF EVIL CORRUPT ISLAMIC CRIMINAL GANGS CALLED APC.HOW ON EARTH WOULD THEY DIVERT THE ATTENTION OF MANY EVILS COMMITTED BY THEIR TUGS IN KILLINGS OF POLICE OFFICERS BY AMECHI’S AID? NOW THE ARRESTED TUG CONFESSED TO KILLED FOR OKOROCHA,AN AID FOR AMECHI JUST BECAUSE THEY PERCEIVED THAT THE DEAD OFFICERS WORKED FOR PDP.IF SAME IG OF POLICE IS SERIOUS,LET HIM PUNISH THE KILLERS OF HIS MEN IN OMOKU(APC GANGS) AND ALL EVILS COMMITTED THAN WASTING TIME PURSHING SAHARA REPORTER’S CHILDISH COOK UPS. THE FOOLISHNESS OF THIS IG OF POLICE WILL CONTINUE AND MORE OF HIS MEN KILLED BY APC AND NOTHING BUT A LOST AND FEARS FOR APC BIGWIGS IS THE BEGINNING OF WISDOM. INVESTIGATING WIKE AND LEAVING BEHIND WHO KILLED POLICE OFFICERS IS A WASTE OF TIME.