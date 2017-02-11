In what could be seen as a daring move, a robber in Port Harcourt, Rivers State uploaded his own pictures on the Facebook account of his victim whose phone he snatched at gunpoint.

His victim, a student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe university with the Facebook name, Gabrilla Uchechi Eberechukwu had her profile picture changed to the robber’s on Thursday, February 9 before even going as far as sharing an update.

“I mind you,” he wrote on Eberechukwu’s wall, an update which then elicited a barrage of abusive comments for his confidence.

One of Eberechukwu’s friends, Ifunanya Joy, commented on the picture, “You stole my friend’s phone. You are a big thief” to which he replied with a laughing emoji.

Joy explained that she had spoken with her friend who explained that the man had taken control of her Facebook account and did not know what to do.

“She doesn’t even know what is going on with her Facebook now,” Joy said.

The suspect’s photograph has been circulating on the social media with messages for help in locating him.