A 21-year-old student of the University of Benin has attributed his love for raping of married woman and children to the spiritual power he derives from it.

The student identified as Christopher Ohiememe said he derives sexual satisfaction from raping married women and female children as it gives him spiritual strength.

The Edo State-born student was arrested alongside three other suspects by a team of operatives of the Lagos State Anti-Robbery Squad led by CSP Umar Paiko in Lagos recently.

The suspect said he was told raping married and underage women will give him strength to commit all sorts of criminal act while joining a secret cult.

The suspect also revealed that he was initiated into the secret cult by his late father at a tender age when he was in secondary school so that he will not be intimidated by his friends.

Ohiememe said though his father introduced him and trained him to be a hardened criminal, he however, did not spare his family members, including his father while carrying out his operations.

He noted that his father later regretted his action before he died and for having him as his son.

The suspect further confessed to had participated in several robbery operations, raping, kidnapping and other criminal activities involving prominent Nigerians.

He said, “I was involved in so many criminal activities in the south east and south west including high level kidnappings across Nigeria.”

He was arrested after a tip-off by one of his gang members arrested by SARS during separate operations in Ajah area of Lagos State.

They were later arrested at Okokomaiko area and were then taken to SARS in Ikeja.