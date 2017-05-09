Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe has left the country for medical checks in Singapore, the government said in a statement, two months after his previous such trip to the south Asian nation.

The 93-year-old Mugabe flew to Singapore late on Monday, May 8.

The ministry of information said he was expected to return home at the weekend.

Mugabe now struggles to walk, with security aides forming a human shield around him in public, often making it difficult for reporters to film or take pictures of him.

On May 4 at a World Economic Forum summit in South Africa, Mugabe sat slumped in his chair, wringing his hands, as he told a panel discussion in a low murmur that his country was not a “fragile state”.

Critics say his infirmities make him unfit to hold office but he continues to exercise tight control over his ZANU-PF party.

In February he said the party and Zimbabwe’s people saw no viable alternative candidate to him for 2018 elections.

Mugabe’s tenure as party leader ends in 2019, but the party in 2014 had endorsed him as its presidential candidate for the 2018 elections.

Vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa is seen as the face of successionist politics but he has since denied harbouring ambitions to take over from Mugabe before his tenure ends.

(NAN)