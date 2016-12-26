The Ondo Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has disclosed that if the outgoing administration of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko committed a crime while in office then he would have to dance to the tune of the law just like any other person.

“I have said it several times. I have been elected to come and work for the state. There was never a time I said so during the campaign that I will probe the immediate past administration. I have said so. I am not interested in such things. It is a mere distraction, let me go and do my own work, anybody who comes after me, if he wants to probe me let him probe me but for me I want to serve the people of this state, that is my focus and leave. But I have said so if anybody commit any crime, we have enough laws to take care of it”.