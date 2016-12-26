rotimi-akeredolu

The Ondo Governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu has disclosed that if the outgoing administration of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko committed a crime while in office then he would have to dance to the tune of the law just like any other person.

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

“I have said it several times. I have been elected to come and work for the state. There was never a time I said so during the campaign that I will probe the immediate past administration. I have said so. I am not interested in such things. It is a mere distraction, let me go and do my own work, anybody who comes after me, if he wants to probe me let him probe me but for me I want to serve the people of this state, that is my focus and leave. But I have said so if anybody commit any crime, we have enough laws to take care of it”.