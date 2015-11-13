Rotimi Amaechi is the new Minister of Transportation under the present Buhari’s regime and there are some things we bet you didn’t know about him.

1. Rotimi Amaechi was born in Ubima in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

2. He is a graduate of English Studies and Literature from the Univerity of Port Harcourt.

3. He ventured into politics early as secretary of the now defunct National Republican Convention in Ikwerre between 1992 and 1994, he was Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Rivers State and has also served as the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007.

4. He became the fifth governor of Rivers State in 2007 and served till 2015.

5. During his ministerial screening with the Senate, he said he has never taken a bribe in his life

6. He formerly belonged to the opposition party PDP before joining the APC in 2013

7. He is married to Judith Amaechi and together they have three sons.