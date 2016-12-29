The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today, December 29 denied bail to a Nigerian accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl in Mamelodi, South Africa.

Augustine Obono, 36, is also facing a charge of human trafficking, which could see him having to pay a R100 million fine or face life in prison if convicted.

The State, led by advocate Andrew Mphaga, opposed his bail application. The investigating officer, Constable Mapule Mahlaba, submitted an affidavit detailing why the accused should be denied bail.

She said the accused was a Nigerian national with no fixed address as the caretaker of the flat he listed his address said he moved into the room on the day of his arrest on December 1. There was no lease agreement.

The accused also could not furnish the police officer with a fixed address for his place of employment, but said he was a hair stylist “in town somewhere”.

Mahlaba also indicated that she received a petition from an organisation called the Progressive Women’s Movement, with 261 signatures asking the court to deny bail.

She said the girl was walking to a nearby park to meet friends when she encountered an unknown woman who convinced her to go to the accused’s flat in Sunnyside.

The girl said she slept in the flat with the unknown woman with the understanding that she would return home the following day, but when she woke up the next morning the accused was sitting on the side of the bed next to her. The woman has since disappeared.

“The applicant then forced the victim to make him money by prostituting herself and when the victim refused, the applicant assaulted her and raped her repeatedly,” the officer said.

He allegedly locked her up in the flat, sometimes without food, and supplied her with drugs. His plan was to get her addicted so he could control her.

“She eventually succumbed and worked for the applicant as a prostitute and handed the money received to the applicant. Obono allegedly forgot to lock the security door, and the victim asked the people outside to open for her. The accused got into an altercation with the people helping her, but she screamed and he eventually opened the door for her. That was how she escaped.