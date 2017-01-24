South African choreographer and radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo stormed out of a service in Grace Bible Church, Soweto, after a Ghanian Bishop, Dag Heward-Mills said being homosexual was “unnatural”.

Mhlongo posted on Instagram after the incident, saying he wasn’t going to sit down silently during the service and be offended. He said:

“Oh Lord, Breathe in Somizi. I just stormed out of Church because some guest pastor from somewhere in Africa just decided to take a turn and speak about homosexuality, how sinful and disgusting. I’m not going to seat there and listen to someone offending me. This is who I am. I am a gay man. Get it straight into your skull. My soul is all right with my God. Let me deal with my soul and God. Don’t tell me. I’m disappointed at all the gay men and women who sat there and listened to him offending us and didn’t do anything about it. I walked out and visibly so. I’m gay and would remain so for the rest of my life. Let God deal with me.”